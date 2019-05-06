Stéphane Maquaire joins the group as Executive Director of Carrefour Argentina

Rami Baitieh, currently Executive Director of Carrefour Argentina has been appointed Executive Director of Carrefour Spain and a member of the Group's executive committee. He takes over from Eric Uzan. He will report to Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Carrefour Group.

Stéphane Maquaire joins the Carrefour Group as Executive Director of Carrefour Argentina. He will report to Noël Prioux, Executive Director for Latin America. He has served as Executive Director of Monoprix, Vivarte and more recently of Manor; his knowledge and experience of retail will be an asset for the group as it implements its transformation plan.

About Carrefour Spain

Underpinned by a multi-format and omni-channel network, Carrefour Spain has 206 hypermarkets, 111 Carrefour Market supermarkets, 750 Carrefour Express stores and 23 Supeco stores, in addition to its online retail service.

About Carrefour Argentina

Carrefour is the leading multi-format supermarket chain in Argentina it has more than 583 Carrefour, Market, Express and Maxi stores. It has a presence in 22 provinces. The company is part of everyday life for millions of Argentinians, selling a wide selection of top-of-the-range products at guaranteed lowest prices.

Rami Baitieh

Rami Baitieh is a graduate of the Compiègne Ecole Supérieure de Commerce business school. He holds two MBAs, from the University of Québec and the Warsaw central business school. He joined the Carrefour Group in 1995 and has served in various roles, first in stores, then in the Merchandise, IT and Supply Chain Departments in France, Romania and Poland. He was appointed Executive Director of Carrefour Taiwan in February 2015, then Executive Director of Carrefour Argentina in January 2018.

Stéphane Maquaire

A graduate of the Ponts et Chaussées engineering school, Stéphane Maquaire joined the Monoprix group in 2008, where he served as its Executive Director for six years. He transformed the company, in particular by developing new formats. He was then appointed Executive Chairman of the Vivarte group. In January 2017, he was appointed Executive Director of the Manor group, Switzerland's leading department store group, the transformation of which he managed.

