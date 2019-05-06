Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Follett Launch Expanded Partnership to Deliver K-12 Learning Solutions to United Arab Emirates Education Community

Follett will become exclusive distributor for HMH curriculum, services and professional development throughout the region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) and global education services provider Follett School Solutions (Follett) today announced an expanded partnership to deliver HMH's K-12 learning solutions including curriculum, professional development and services to students, teachers and schools throughout the United Arab Emirates. Follett will serve as the exclusive distributor for HMH in the region.

Building upon an existing partnership between HMH and Follett, this alliance will deepen access to HMH's celebrated curriculum and resources for local learners and educators. Representatives from both organizations will be visiting schools throughout the UAE to provide comprehensive support and work hand-in-hand with education leaders to develop a vision for curriculum and services to drive growth for each institution.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership in the UAE with Follett, one of the most well-respected and recognized education service providers in the world," said Sam Bonfante, vice president, Global Markets, HMH. "As a learning company dedicated to empowering educators and improving outcomes for all learners, HMH is committed to working directly with schools to provide holistic solutions that meet the unique needs of each community. Follett shares this passion for service and quality, and we are confident that together we will deliver high-impact, engaging solutions for our learners here."

"The exclusive agreement with HMH builds on our already extensive partnership, allowing Follett and HMH to draw on our strengths as global education suppliers with a shared vision," said Nader Qaimari, president, Follett School Solutions. "Together, we collectively offer schools the opportunity to draw on global education expertise and detailed regional knowledge, bringing together content, services and professional development to offer a true educational service for schools in the UAE that spans the classroom and library."

HMH, which serves 50 million students and 3 million teachers worldwide, is the largest K-12 education provider in the United States. UAE customers may access HMH's leading resources, including comprehensive core curriculum programs, intervention and supplemental learning solutions and world-class professional development. HMH's newest core programs-Into Math, Into Reading and Into Literature-are fully integrated solutions rooted in learning science that combine teacher support, data driven instructional practices and focused content architecture to accelerate growth for all K-12 learners.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K-12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Follett Learning | FollettLearning.com

Follett is the largest provider of educational materials and technology solutions to PreK-12 libraries, classrooms, learning centers and school districts in the United States, and a major supplier to educational institutions worldwide. Follett distributes books, reference materials, digital resources, ebooks and audiovisual materials, as well as pre-owned textbooks. Follett also is one of the leading providers of integrated educational technology for the management of physical and digital assets, the tracking, storing and analyzing of academic data, and digital learning environment tools for the classroom focusing on student achievement.

Find Follett on Facebook , and follow on Twitter (@FollettLearning).

About Follett Corporation | Follett.com

Follett Corporation is the world's largest single source of books, digital content and multi-media for libraries, schools and retailers. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett provides education technology, services and physical and digital content to millions of students at 70,000 schools and more than 2,700 physical and virtual campus stores in North America. Through Baker & Taylor, Follett's reach also extends to the public library and global retail markets.

Media Contact [for Follett]:

Doug Thompson

Thompson Drake Public Relations

541.419.4471 | cell

doug@thompsondrake.com

Media Contact [for HMH]:

Leah Riviere

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

617-351-5020

leah.riviere@hmhco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534486/Follett_Corporation_Logo.jpg