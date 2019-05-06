Alert Logic Named a Visionary in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide

Alert Logic Finds its Managed Detection and Response Capabilities and Support for Multi-Cloud, On-Premises and Hybrid Environments Helps Companies move Beyond Traditional Managed Security Services

HOUSTON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic, the SIEMless Threat Management company, announced today it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's newly-published 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide. Alert Logic is also included in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services.*

The report states that for managed detection and response services, "Organizations are looking to address a lack of 24/7 threat detection and response - especially where there is lower maturity, and little to no investment in detection technologies and the experts needed to use those tools and perform incident response activities. Thus, MDR services are filling the demand."

"Companies continue to be challenged in protecting their businesses from cyber threats due to increasing hacker sophistication and limited internal resources," said Matt Selheimer, Chief Marketing Officer, Alert Logic. "To solve this problem, companies are implementing managed detection and response services to detect attacks earlier in their lifecycle, reduce dwell time, and coordinate incident response actions. We are very pleased that Gartner has recognized Alert Logic as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide. We believe this validates our strong focus on delivering managed detection and response capabilities to our more than 4,000 customers, regardless of whether their IT networks reside in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid environment."

"Enterprises increasingly focus on proactive detection and response as the threat landscape evolves with the hyper speed of innovation," said Brian Anderson, Vice President Product Management, TierPoint. "Alert Logic helps us deliver secure-by-design IT solutions that enable proactive protection for our customers. With Alert Logic SIEMless Threat Management, we deliver the security platform, intelligence and experts that provide businesses of any size with market-leading threat management capabilities, detecting both broad and advanced threats and helping contain and remediate them."

"Alert Logic combines around-the-clock security staff with a standard toolset and operating procedures to provide consistent high levels of service that scale with our business growth," said Marty Jablonski, Information Security Officer, Apervita. "This is why we decided to make them our security vendor partner. From our view, seeing their recognition as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide provides additional validation that we made the right choice."

Alert Logic provides a tailored approach to meet the needs of a range of buyers, from midsize enterprises to large, global enterprises, with three levels of coverage:

Essentials for Vulnerability and Asset Visibility with Extended Endpoint Protection

for Vulnerability and Asset Visibility with Extended Endpoint Protection Professional for 24/7 Managed Threat Detection and Incident Management

for 24/7 Managed Threat Detection and Incident Management Enterprise for Managed Web Application Firewall and an Assigned SOC Analyst with Threat Hunting

To download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2019 Managed Security Services Magic Quadrant, visit here. To learn more about Alert Logic's SIEMless Threat Management approach to cybersecurity, visit here.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Pete Shoard, 2 May 2019. Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, et al., 11 June 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders - to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic SIEMless Threat Management to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional security outsourcing vendors. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast, London and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit www.alertlogic.com.

