Kieffer | Starlite: National Commercial Sign Company Says Retail Market Continues to Grow

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Kieffer | Starlite, a Denton, Texas based national commercial sign company, has announced that they continue to see growth in the retail market, in which they are a national provider of exterior signage to several top retailers throughout the United States. The company is an experienced signage partner for various types of retail establishments including brands like Ross, Tuesday morning, Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The team at Kieffer | Starlite has the necessary experience in providing a powerful and consistent brand experience for retailers and other markets. As retail stores continue to thrive, the company expects to continue to expand in the retail market in the coming years.

The company wants to point out that the retail store industry continues to increase despite some reports that brick and mortar stores have been shutting down. A retail guru has noted that retail companies have been closing mostly mall-based stores. In contrast, their off-mall locations have been performing better, so they have been moving forward with a plan of systematically leaving the mall setting for more established off-mall stores.

Meanwhile, Kelly David, spokesperson for Kieffer | Starlite, says, "We expect to continue to see an increase in retail signs in the years to come. We specialize in manufacturing, installation, and service of exterior signage and branding programs. We have supplied commercial clients across the country with quality signs and service since 1956. Whether you require a sign for new construction, or an upgrade to an existing structure, Kieffer | Starlite can manage your entire project from design to installation. As a leading national sign company, we offer comprehensive solutions across all markets. From retail signs to restaurant signs, our team provides the most cost-effective solution to promote your brand, image, and message."

Kieffer | Starlite has conveniently located manufacturing plants all over the United States, offering their customers with the most up-to-date fabrication methods, including in-house capabilities, in order to provide a competitive, turn-key solution. Their team is made up of designers, project managers, fabricators, account managers, and installers who collaborate to provide the best product and service possible for their customers. Those who want to know more about the company can check out the company Facebook page.

The company actually offers a number of services, which include national sign consulting, project management, commercial sign design and engineering, national sign manufacturing, commercial sign installation, and national sign service and maintenance. Their seasoned team reviews each project and makes recommendations on the best possible solution. They will always try to recommend an approach that will offer maximum visibility for the brand, while meeting the budget and deadline for each project.

With regards to sign manufacturing, the company has four facilities across the United States for a total of more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space. These facilities are located in Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, Charlotte, and Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Finally, the company will also offer a service and maintenance program to ensure that the signage is working properly. This department of the company takes care of the maintenance and any needed repairs for the signage, so the brand is always looking it's best Examples can include LED repair, LED retrofits or simply cleaning the sign.

