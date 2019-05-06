DAVE LUKEN APPOINTED CEO OF SKIDATA

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - May 6, 2019 -The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world's leading independent provider of media content protection and value-added service technology, announced today the appointment of Dave Luken as CEO of SKIDATA, the Group's Public Access division, which develops market-leading solutions to manage access to parking facilities, ski resorts, stadiums, fairs, and amusement parks.

In this role, Dave Luken will report to André Kudelski, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, and will lead the Public Access business into the next phase of its evolution. His initial focus will be to improve profitability and cash flow generation by optimizing operations and leveraging tighter cooperation with the other global product units and support functions of the Group and he will also further develop SKIDATA's global strategy for its next generation of market-defining solutions for people and vehicle access management.

Dave brings decades of US and international experience to the company. He has demonstrated a strong ability to deliver customer-centric technology solutions at Honeywell, where he held several positions before being appointed Vice President of their global Airlines Business Segment. Following his time at Honeywell, Dave joined Zero Mass Water, a technology company advancing global water quality and resilience. Dave lives with his family in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dave Luken to the Group. Dave is a recognized global technology leader," said André Kudelski. "I am confident he will further build on the successes that the SKIDATA team has achieved over the past years. I would also like to thank Hugo Rohner for his positive contributions, particularly in expanding the global footprint of SKIDATA, and I wish him all the best for the future."

After a transition period, Hugo Rohner will pursue new opportunities outside of the Group.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/).

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Senior Manager Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President - Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952