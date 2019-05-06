Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE:RE) today reported first quarter 2019 net income of $348.9 million, or $8.54 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $210.3 million, or $5.11 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $282.4 million, or $6.91 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to after-tax operating income¹ of $219.7 million, or $5.34 per common share, for the same period last year.
Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Dominic J. Addesso said: "During the first quarter of 2019 Everest produced very strong financial results while continuing to expand our market profile with growth in both our reinsurance and insurance businesses. The Company delivered $8.54 of net income per diluted common share, equal to a 17% annualized return on equity, driven by both solid underwriting and investment returns. Our underwriting operations are strategically balanced between reinsurance and insurance, allowing us to quickly respond to market conditions across virtually all classes of business and territories in building the optimal portfolio of risks."
Operating highlights for the first quarter of 2019 included the following:
- Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.1 billion, an increase of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Worldwide reinsurance premiums were up 7% to $1.5 billion, with growth primarily driven by increased casualty and property pro-rata premium, increased shares on existing business and profitable new growth. Direct insurance premiums were up 18%, from first quarter 2018, to $595.1 million, continuing with the diversified growth trends noted in recent years.
- The combined ratio was 88.7% for the quarter compared to 93.3% in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the current quarter attritional combined ratio was 87.4% compared to 87.1% in the same period last year.
- Current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, amounted to $25 million in the quarter, related to the Townsville monsoon in Australia. There was no change in total prior year catastrophe loss estimates. Estimated net favorable prior year catastrophe development was offset by $24 million of adverse development on the third quarter 2018 Japan loss events.
- Net investment income increased 1.9% for the quarter to $141.0 million.
- Net after-tax realized capital gains amounted to $73.9 million for the quarter compared to realized capital losses of $19.4 million during the first quarter of 2018.
- Cash flow from operations was $459.8 million compared to $195.6 million for the same period in 2018.
- During the quarter, the Company purchased 75,193 shares at a total cost of $16.2 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.4 million shares available.
- Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $8.4 billion compared to $7.9 billion at year end 2018. Book value per share was up from $194.43 at December 31, 2018 to $206.68 at March 31, 2019.
About Everest Re Group, Ltd.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.
Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.
Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
A conference call discussing the first quarter results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2019. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site or at www.streetevents.com.
Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com
Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Financial Reports" section of the "Investor Center". The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.
|
___________________________________
|
1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Common
|Common
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Net income (loss)
|348,900
|8.54
|210,318
|5.11
|After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
|73,905
|1.81
|(19,355
|(0.47
|After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
|(7,373
|(0.18
|9,933
|0.24
|After-tax operating income (loss)
|282,368
|6.91
|219,740
|5.34
|(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
Return on equity calculations use adjusted shareholders' equity excluding net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments.
--Financial Details Follow--
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|REVENUES:
|Premiums earned
|1,732,697
|1,619,427
|Net investment income
|140,976
|138,294
|Net realized capital gains (losses):
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
|(2,933
|(70
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
|transferred to other comprehensive income (loss)
|Other net realized capital gains (losses)
|95,165
|(24,831
|Total net realized capital gains (losses)
|92,232
|(24,901
|Net derivative gain (loss)
|3,231
|273
|Other income (expense)
|(9,053
|12,064
|Total revenues
|1,960,083
|1,745,157
|CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
|Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
|1,048,550
|1,057,177
|Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
|389,474
|357,639
|Other underwriting expenses
|98,985
|96,284
|Corporate expenses
|6,652
|8,996
|Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
|7,631
|7,418
|Total claims and expenses
|1,551,292
|1,527,514
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
|408,791
|217,643
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|59,891
|7,325
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|348,900
|210,318
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
|233,065
|(190,624
|Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
|(1,822
|(8,772
|Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
|231,243
|(199,396
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|14,052
|17,699
|Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
|1,151
|1,815
|Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
|1,151
|1,815
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|246,446
|(179,882
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|595,346
|30,436
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
|8.57
|5.14
|Diluted
|8.54
|5.11
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share)
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS:
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value
|15,513,287
|15,225,263
|(amortized cost: 2019, $15,440,999; 2018, $15,406,572)
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
|2,350
|2,337
|Equity securities, at fair value
|883,191
|716,639
|Short-term investments (cost: 2019, $597,107; 2018, $241,010)
|597,138
|240,987
|Other invested assets (cost: 2019, $1,644,004; 2018, $1,591,745)
|1,644,004
|1,591,745
|Cash
|583,974
|656,095
|Total investments and cash
|19,223,944
|18,433,066
|Accrued investment income
|105,859
|104,619
|Premiums receivable
|2,392,094
|2,218,283
|Reinsurance receivables
|1,785,052
|1,787,648
|Funds held by reinsureds
|432,736
|445,040
|Deferred acquisition costs
|528,491
|511,573
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|360,136
|343,343
|Income taxes
|475,851
|592,385
|Other assets
|326,344
|358,042
|TOTAL ASSETS
|25,630,507
|24,793,999
|LIABILITIES:
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|13,247,102
|13,119,090
|Future policy benefit reserve
|46,881
|46,778
|Unearned premium reserve
|2,666,339
|2,517,612
|Funds held under reinsurance treaties
|9,759
|13,099
|Other net payable to reinsurers
|287,807
|218,439
|Senior notes due 6/1/2044
|396,984
|396,954
|Long term notes due 5/1/2067
|236,684
|236,659
|Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
|7,515
|3,093
|Equity index put option liability
|8,727
|11,958
|Unsettled securities payable
|110,723
|51,112
|Other liabilities
|185,357
|275,401
|Total liabilities
|17,203,878
|16,890,195
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued and outstanding
|Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2019) 69,396
|and (2018) 69,202 outstanding before treasury shares
|694
|692
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,189,544
|2,188,777
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense
|(benefit) of $4,562 at 2019 and ($20,697) at 2018
|(216,111
|(462,557
|Treasury shares, at cost; 28,626 shares (2019) and 28,551 shares (2018)
|(3,413,701
|(3,397,548
|Retained earnings
|9,866,203
|9,574,440
|Total shareholders' equity
|8,426,629
|7,903,804
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|25,630,507
|24,793,999
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|348,900
|210,318
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
|(163,108
|(56,826
|Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
|9,837
|95,416
|Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables
|34,556
|236
|Decrease (increase) in income taxes
|91,754
|55,905
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
|(11,677
|(32,194
|Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|58,073
|(121,415
|Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve
|103
|(1,907
|Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
|135,157
|85,598
|Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers
|63,326
|24,410
|Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
|(66,714
|45,919
|Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
|(8,079
|(24,596
|Distribution of limited partnership income
|14,799
|15,524
|Change in other assets and liabilities, net
|30,152
|(142,935
|Non-cash compensation expense
|9,056
|8,336
|Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
|5,899
|8,950
|Net realized capital (gains) losses
|(92,232
|24,901
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|459,802
|195,640
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value
|460,537
|512,384
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value
|1,798,226
|364,288
|Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value
|69,500
|199,875
|Distributions from other invested assets
|54,692
|1,061,894
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value
|(2,249,663
|(1,150,718
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value
|(1,836
|Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value
|(146,435
|(310,426
|Cost of other invested assets acquired
|(115,028
|(947,290
|Net change in short-term investments
|(354,388
|169,705
|Net change in unsettled securities transactions
|49,809
|46,708
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(432,750
|(55,416
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
|(8,288
|(9,383
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(16,153
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|(57,137
|(53,240
|Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
|(11,443
|(14,245
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(93,021
|(76,868
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|(6,152
|2,163
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|(72,121
|65,519
|Cash, beginning of period
|656,095
|635,067
|Cash, end of period
|583,974
|700,586
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Income taxes paid (recovered)
|(90,846
|(51,253
|Interest paid
|3,154
|2,422
