Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE:RE) today reported first quarter 2019 net income of $348.9 million, or $8.54 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $210.3 million, or $5.11 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $282.4 million, or $6.91 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to after-tax operating income¹ of $219.7 million, or $5.34 per common share, for the same period last year.

Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Dominic J. Addesso said: "During the first quarter of 2019 Everest produced very strong financial results while continuing to expand our market profile with growth in both our reinsurance and insurance businesses. The Company delivered $8.54 of net income per diluted common share, equal to a 17% annualized return on equity, driven by both solid underwriting and investment returns. Our underwriting operations are strategically balanced between reinsurance and insurance, allowing us to quickly respond to market conditions across virtually all classes of business and territories in building the optimal portfolio of risks."

Operating highlights for the first quarter of 2019 included the following:

Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.1 billion, an increase of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Worldwide reinsurance premiums were up 7% to $1.5 billion, with growth primarily driven by increased casualty and property pro-rata premium, increased shares on existing business and profitable new growth. Direct insurance premiums were up 18%, from first quarter 2018, to $595.1 million, continuing with the diversified growth trends noted in recent years.

The combined ratio was 88.7% for the quarter compared to 93.3% in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the current quarter attritional combined ratio was 87.4% compared to 87.1% in the same period last year.

Current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, amounted to $25 million in the quarter, related to the Townsville monsoon in Australia. There was no change in total prior year catastrophe loss estimates. Estimated net favorable prior year catastrophe development was offset by $24 million of adverse development on the third quarter 2018 Japan loss events.

Net investment income increased 1.9% for the quarter to $141.0 million.

Net after-tax realized capital gains amounted to $73.9 million for the quarter compared to realized capital losses of $19.4 million during the first quarter of 2018.

Cash flow from operations was $459.8 million compared to $195.6 million for the same period in 2018.

During the quarter, the Company purchased 75,193 shares at a total cost of $16.2 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.4 million shares available.

Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $8.4 billion compared to $7.9 billion at year end 2018. Book value per share was up from $194.43 at December 31, 2018 to $206.68 at March 31, 2019.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

___________________________________ 1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) 348,900 8.54 210,318 5.11 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 73,905 1.81 (19,355 (0.47 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (7,373 (0.18 9,933 0.24 After-tax operating income (loss) 282,368 6.91 219,740 5.34 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Return on equity calculations use adjusted shareholders' equity excluding net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 1,732,697 1,619,427 Net investment income 140,976 138,294 Net realized capital gains (losses): Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities (2,933 (70 Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities transferred to other comprehensive income (loss) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 95,165 (24,831 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 92,232 (24,901 Net derivative gain (loss) 3,231 273 Other income (expense) (9,053 12,064 Total revenues 1,960,083 1,745,157 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,048,550 1,057,177 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 389,474 357,639 Other underwriting expenses 98,985 96,284 Corporate expenses 6,652 8,996 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 7,631 7,418 Total claims and expenses 1,551,292 1,527,514 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 408,791 217,643 Income tax expense (benefit) 59,891 7,325 NET INCOME (LOSS) 348,900 210,318 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 233,065 (190,624 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) (1,822 (8,772 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 231,243 (199,396 Foreign currency translation adjustments 14,052 17,699 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,151 1,815 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1,151 1,815 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 246,446 (179,882 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 595,346 30,436 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 8.57 5.14 Diluted 8.54 5.11

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 15,513,287 15,225,263 (amortized cost: 2019, $15,440,999; 2018, $15,406,572) Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 2,350 2,337 Equity securities, at fair value 883,191 716,639 Short-term investments (cost: 2019, $597,107; 2018, $241,010) 597,138 240,987 Other invested assets (cost: 2019, $1,644,004; 2018, $1,591,745) 1,644,004 1,591,745 Cash 583,974 656,095 Total investments and cash 19,223,944 18,433,066 Accrued investment income 105,859 104,619 Premiums receivable 2,392,094 2,218,283 Reinsurance receivables 1,785,052 1,787,648 Funds held by reinsureds 432,736 445,040 Deferred acquisition costs 528,491 511,573 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 360,136 343,343 Income taxes 475,851 592,385 Other assets 326,344 358,042 TOTAL ASSETS 25,630,507 24,793,999 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 13,247,102 13,119,090 Future policy benefit reserve 46,881 46,778 Unearned premium reserve 2,666,339 2,517,612 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 9,759 13,099 Other net payable to reinsurers 287,807 218,439 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 396,984 396,954 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 236,684 236,659 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 7,515 3,093 Equity index put option liability 8,727 11,958 Unsettled securities payable 110,723 51,112 Other liabilities 185,357 275,401 Total liabilities 17,203,878 16,890,195 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2019) 69,396 and (2018) 69,202 outstanding before treasury shares 694 692 Additional paid-in capital 2,189,544 2,188,777 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $4,562 at 2019 and ($20,697) at 2018 (216,111 (462,557 Treasury shares, at cost; 28,626 shares (2019) and 28,551 shares (2018) (3,413,701 (3,397,548 Retained earnings 9,866,203 9,574,440 Total shareholders' equity 8,426,629 7,903,804 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,630,507 24,793,999

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 348,900 210,318 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (163,108 (56,826 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net 9,837 95,416 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables 34,556 236 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 91,754 55,905 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (11,677 (32,194 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 58,073 (121,415 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve 103 (1,907 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 135,157 85,598 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 63,326 24,410 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment (66,714 45,919 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (8,079 (24,596 Distribution of limited partnership income 14,799 15,524 Change in other assets and liabilities, net 30,152 (142,935 Non-cash compensation expense 9,056 8,336 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 5,899 8,950 Net realized capital (gains) losses (92,232 24,901 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 459,802 195,640 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 460,537 512,384 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 1,798,226 364,288 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 69,500 199,875 Distributions from other invested assets 54,692 1,061,894 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (2,249,663 (1,150,718 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value (1,836 Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (146,435 (310,426 Cost of other invested assets acquired (115,028 (947,290 Net change in short-term investments (354,388 169,705 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 49,809 46,708 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (432,750 (55,416 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (8,288 (9,383 Purchase of treasury shares (16,153 Dividends paid to shareholders (57,137 (53,240 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (11,443 (14,245 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (93,021 (76,868 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (6,152 2,163 Net increase (decrease) in cash (72,121 65,519 Cash, beginning of period 656,095 635,067 Cash, end of period 583,974 700,586 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) (90,846 (51,253 Interest paid 3,154 2,422

