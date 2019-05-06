Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2019) - Senternet Phi Gamma Inc. ("Senternet" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated the previously announced non-binding letter of intent. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see the Company's news release dated January 8, 2019.

The Company will continue to identify and evaluate other opportunities for the purpose of completing a similar transaction.

For further information, contact:

Yaron Conforti

CEO, CFO, Secretary and Director

Tel: (416) 716-8181

