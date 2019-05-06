MeiraGTx to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the BAML Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 3:55 p.m. PST.



Dr. Forbes will also be participating on the "Gene Therapy" panel at the BAML Healthcare Conference on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. PST.

A live webcast of MeiraGTx's May 15th presentation and the accompanying presentation materials will be available from the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investors.meiragtx.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx.