Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC and KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) reports that the Board of Directors today, granted stock options of a total of 12,250,000 common shares to Directors, Officers and Consultants, exercisable for up to five years at a price of C$0.06 per share being the closing price of Solar Alliance common shares on the day prior to grant. The options granted will be subject applicable regulatory hold periods.

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

