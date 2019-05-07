Semiconductor company is showcasing its GaN intelligent solutions in several end products at PCIM Europe this week

Continuing its progress in accelerating the adoption of gallium-nitride (GaN)-on-silicon semiconductors in power markets, leading GaN innovator Exagan has opened a new Power Solutions Center in Toulouse, France, to extend its applications support and market reach in wide-ranging, customer-specific end products. The opening of the best-in-class facility, which is operating in close collaboration with technology partner CEA Tech, follows the launch of Exagan's first GaN applications center in Taiwan last October.

The Toulouse facility provides customers with new application-development and product-validation capabilities using highly specialized electronic equipment. It also enables Exagan to master new architectures for GaN solutions while also boosting power-conversion efficiencies in current topologies.

Exagan is exhibiting its versatile GaN-based product portfolio at this week's PCIM Europe conference in Germany. The company is showcasing the performance of its G-FET power transistors in applications such as 65-watt USB PD 3.0 power chargers and power factor correction (PFC) ranging from 300 watts up to 1.5 kilowatts for next-generation data centers.

Exagan's technology and products are designed to offer customers the best value in device performance, robustness and ease of integration with existing platforms. G-FET power transistors can be fabricated in existing 200-mm CMOS wafer fabs, enabling a multi-source supply, easy scalability and optimal cost/performance benefits.

With its fab-lite business model, Exagan offers complete control of GaN technology integration from starting materials to full implementation in end products, enabling product optimization and volume manufacturing. The company's product portfolio covers a wide range of power levels and applications, from small fast-charging systems, data centers and onboard automotive chargers up to fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.

"Building on a robust GaN technology and product portfolio, Exagan is now deploying GaN Power Solutions Centers in Europe and Asia to work closely with customers. Our goal is to deliver the best functionality and value by optimizing GaN devices' industry-leading balance of power density, power efficiency, reliability and system costs," said Frédéric Dupont, president and CEO of Exagan.

The market for GaN in power electronics is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93 percent by 2023, according to Yole Développement.

Visit Exagan's exhibit at PCIM Europe in booth #637, Hall 9 to see the company's G-FET power transistors, G-DRIVE intelligent system-in-a-package (SiP) solutions and evaluation modules.

About Exagan

Founded in 2014 with support from CEA-Leti and Soitec, Exagan is dedicated to accelerating the power-electronics industry's transition from silicon-based technology to GaN-on-silicon technology, enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters. Its GaN power switches are designed for manufacturing in standard 200-mm wafer fabs to provide high-performance, high-reliability products through a robust supply chain. Applications encompass smart homes, IT electronics, industrial and automotive. Strategic partners include X-FAB Silicon Foundries, CEA-Leti and TÜV NORD GROUP. Exagan is based in Grenoble and has facilities in Toulouse, France, and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information, visit www.exagan.com.

