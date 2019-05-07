Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok



BANGKOK, May 7, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has opened the Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok - its first all-suite property - amidst one of the city's most vibrant districts for business and leisure.Located in the Baan Rajprasong building on a peaceful, leafy avenue opposite the green expanse of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club, only 100 metres from Ratchadamri BTS station, the rebranded property puts guests within walking distance of luxury malls, stylish restaurants and sophisticated nightlife. Bangkok's central business district is only one station away on the Skytrain.Comprising 97 expansive one- and two-bedroom suites, the elegant hotel is designed to provide the utmost in comfort and convenience for short- and long-stay guests alike. Each well-furnished suite features contemporary Thai decor, an array of modern amenities, and two private balconies offering views of the sprawling cityscape or lush fairways of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club.Facilities include a free-form swimming pool (with separate children's pool), Jacuzzi, sauna and a well-equipped gym. A wide range of homemade pastries, cakes and sandwiches, plus a selection of healthy and hearty meals, are available at Dusit's signature Dusit Gourmet outlet located on the ground floor. In-room dining service is available around the clock."We are delighted to open the new Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok and bring our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to this prestigious neighbourhood," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "As this property is not too far from our flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, which is currently undergoing strategic redevelopment as part of the landmark Dusit Central Park project, it is ideally positioned to meet the needs of our existing customers while delighting many new ones too, keeping our brand top of mind in suitably elegant fashion."Following the temporary closure of Dusit Thani Bangkok in January this year, Dusit has already made several strategic moves to maintain brand presence in the local market by introducing new business units staffed by team members from its flagship hotel.Dusit Hospitality Services Co., Ltd, introduced Dusit Events, a high-end catering service for corporate, government and social events, and Dusit on Demand, an on-demand housekeeping, engineering, banqueting, and/or stewarding service for businesses based in Bangkok. Both services have already drawn interest from several major clients.In Q3 2019, DTC will also launch Baan Dusit Thani, a high-end restaurant, bar and coffee shop set within a traditional Thai house on Soi Saladaeng, Silom Road, Bangkok. This unique venture is set to serve signature dishes from Dusit Thani Bangkok's most popular outlets."Like Dusit Events, Dusit on Demand, and Baan Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok will feature many familiar faces from Dusit Thani Bangkok who will be on hand to delight guests with the genuine care, warmth and respect for which our employees are renowned," said Ms Titiya Xuto, Vice President Operations Thailand and Pre-opening Services, Dusit International. "With this in mind, the hotel is perfectly positioned to become a new home for fans of Dusit Thani Bangkok while the hotel is being redeveloped, including those who are missing their daily fix of premium pastries and coffee at Dusit Gourmet."To celebrate its opening, Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok is offering an exclusive promotion for members of Dusit's frequent guest programme, Dusit Gold, including 30% off suites with complimentary breakfast and full Dusit Gold benefits. The promotion is available for booking from now through 14 May, and valid for stays through 31 October 2019. Dusit Gold membership is complimentary at www.dusitgold.com.For more information about Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok, please visit www.dusit.com/dusitthani/ratchadamribangkok/About Dusit InternationalDusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose first hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's Charoenkrung Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and hospitality education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.Alongside growing its operations globally, with more than 50 properties in the pipeline across key destinations, Dusit International is also expanding its business to provide new experiences for customers across the lodging spectrum.The company recently entered the vacation rental market with the full acquisition of Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, and it also announced plans to enter the lifestyle market with the launch of ASAI Hotels, a distinctive new brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in vibrant cities and resort destinations worldwide.The company also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School.In 2019, Dusit International will redevelop its flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use project comprising residences, an office building, retail areas, and a new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel. The new hotel is expected to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.Media Contact:Sureerat Sudpairak | Assistant Director - Corporate Communications | Dusit InternationalTel: +66 2200 9999 ext. 3321 | Fax: +66 2636 3549 | Email: sureerat.sp@dusit.comSource: Dusit InternationalCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.