A high efficiency powertrain control application boosting the range of EVs and HEVs

Silicon Mobility, the technology player powering control solutions for a cleaner, safer and smarter mobility, announced today the availability of OLEA APP INVERTER HE, a high efficiency inverter and electric motor control application. The new inverter is optimized for the OLEA FPCU which increases range of hybrid and electric vehicles up to 20% with the same battery capacity.

The OLEA APP INVERTER HE is the first addition to the OLEA APP High Efficiency application software products portfolio. The portfolio products are specifically designed to be executed on the OLEA FPCU semiconductor platform from Silicon Mobility. OLEA APP INVERTER HE integrates unique adaptive control algorithms which apply the most suitable control strategy upon requested power, motor angle, and speed. OLEA APP INVERTER HE controls the inverter and e-Motor cutting energy losses into the power switches and into the electric motor while extending the operating range of the e-Motor. Simulations on a WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) cycle demonstrate an energy gain of 20% when compared to incumbent multi-core microcontroller-based applications.

"Electric vehicles are the future but the range anxiety is still highly prevalent in comparison to fuel cars. An immediate and effective way to increase electric vehicles range is to use a better and smarter solution to control the electric powertrain. This is exactly what we offer with OLEAAPP INVERTER HE running on OLEA FPCU," said Bruno Paucard, CEO of Silicon Mobility. "Our technology is applicable for every electric and hybrid vehicle. With OLEAAPP INVERTER HE, our customers will achieve their goal to build the most energy efficient vehicle."

The OLEA APP INVERTER HE comes as an AUTOSAR 4.3 software package including the inverter Application Software components (ASW) and the inverter Complex Device Drivers (CDD). The OLEA APP INVERTER HE offers a high level of adaptability to match a wide range of inverter and electric motor topologies.

Silicon Mobility will be exhibiting OLEA APP INVERTER HE and OLEA FPCU at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo in Stuttgart from May 7th to May 9th, 2019. More information about OLEA APP INVERTER HE and OLEA FPCU are available on the company's website: www.silicon-mobility.com.

About Silicon Mobility:

Silicon Mobility is a technology leader delivering solutions for cleaner, safer and smarter mobility.

The company designs, develops and sells flexible, real-time, safe and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry, that are used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.

Silicon Mobility's products control electric motors, battery and energy management systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. By using Silicon Mobility's technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight and cost of electric motors and increase the battery range and durability. Its technologies and products accelerate the car's powertrain electrification and the deployment of driverless vehicles for OEMs. Silicon Mobility is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a global presence in Germany, Silicon Valley, CA., China, and Japan.

For more information, visit: www.silicon-mobility.com

