Most large manufacturers supplying the inverter market have diversified production outside of China, but this will affect Huawei and other Chinese inverter makers, as well as U.S. module makers. Like Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump's favorite medium for breaking major news is not press conferences or releases, but instead a more direct, more personal and less formal route: social media. Yesterday the unpredictable president took to Twitter to up the stakes in his administration's trade war with China by increasing tariffs on $200 million worth of goods from 10% to 25%. For 10 months, ...

