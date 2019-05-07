XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following announcement replaces the 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' disclosure released on 2 May 2019 at 07.00am.

The only amendments made to the below announcement are to include the notification of dealing tables for the respective Directors included in the disclosure. All other information remains unchanged. The amended announcement is set out in full below:

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or the "Company")

Deferred Bonus Plan - Vesting of 2016 Awards

The Company announces that on 1 May 2019, the following transactions were undertaken in ordinary shares of the Company in connection with the maturity of the 2016 Deferred Bonus Plan ("the Plan"). In accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy each director deferred 50% of their 2016 annual cash bonus into options over shares in the Company, with a vesting period of two years.

Director Number of shares under option Number of shares exercised Number of shares sold Duncan Penny 1,776 1,776 1,776 Andy Sng 514 514 514

Following the transactions, Mr Penny's and Mr Sng's interests in the Ordinary Shares of the Company totalled 206,990 and 25,000 respectively.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Duncan Penny 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Amendment 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2,600 pence (sale price) 1,776 shares (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,776 ordinary shares (exercised and sold)

2,600p per share (sale price) (f) Date of the transaction 1 May 2019 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Andy Sng 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Amendment 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2,600 pence (sale price) 514 shares (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

514 ordinary shares (exercised and sold)

2,600p per share (sale price) (f) Date of the transaction 1 May 2019 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman

Note to editors

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function.

XP Power typically designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the industrial (circa 44% of sales), healthcare (circa 22% of sales), semiconductor manufacturing (circa 24% of sales) and technology (circa 10% of sales) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically 5 to 7 years depending on the industry sector.

XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America and Asia.

For further information, please visit xppower.com