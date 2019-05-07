sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

107,86 Euro		+0,045
+0,04 %
WKN: LB1B2E ISIN: DE000LB1B2E5 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,55
108,16
09:49
07.05.2019 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Post-stabilisationAnnouncement

06.05.2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg/ISIN DE000LB13HZ5

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [April, 29th 2019], Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Moritz Lerzer; telephone: +49 711 127 78844) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (Aa3 (Moody's), A- (Fitch))
Guarantor (if any):NA
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500.000.000
Description:Subordinated Tier 2 capital of the issuer, RegS Bearer, TEFRA D; Classical Global Note, Maturity: 09/05/2029, coupon 2.2%
Stabilising Manager(s)ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Banca IMI Spa, HSBC Bank PLC, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, UBS AG
Offer price:100%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


© 2019 PR Newswire