Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group's Election Committee will propose Johan Sjö as new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2019

In preparation for the Annual General Meeting in Momentum Group AB (publ) on 29 August 2019, the present Chairman of the Board Jörgen Wigh has declined re-election. Consequently, the Election Committee of Momentum Group has decided to propose Johan Sjö as the new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting.

Johan Sjö is the former CEO & President of Addtech AB (publ) and is today Chairman of the Board of AddLife AB (publ) and OptiGroup AB, and Director of Addtech AB (publ), Bufab AB (publ) and Camfil AB.

The Election Committee continues its work in preparation for Momentum Group's Annual General Meeting and will present the complete proposal for Board of Directors in the notice for the General Meeting.

Stockholm, 7 May 2019

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Lönnevall, Chairman of the Election Committee - telephone +46-8-788 50 14

This information was submitted for publication on 7 May 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CET.





Momentum Group is a leading reseller of industrial consumables and components, service and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 6 billion and approximately 1,600 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.

