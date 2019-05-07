The Artist Berta Jayo Paints the Most Famous Cathedrals in the World

Berta Jayo presents 'Color Cathedrals' in the Quinta del Sordo space in Madrid from 10 to 31 May

MADRID, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The exhibition, curated by Tom Skipp, features 14 photographs in which the world's most important cathedrals have been painted, each one in a different colour.

The cathedral of Seville, for example, has been painted green, the metropolitan of Mexico, mauve, and the Saint John the Divine in New York, orange. Other cathedrals on display in these photographs are those of Milan, Vienna, Cologne and Paris.

The aim of the series is to highlight creativity itself and to enhance the religious character of society. To achieve this, the artist Berta Jayo provokes a deviation from habitual perception by turning reality on its head.

At the opening, the artist will display one of her famous nun costumes, worn by someone mixing with the public.

The event will be accompanied by live music provided by Monja Hammond.

In a previous work using a similar technique of manipulated photography, this multidisciplinary artist made some of the world's foremost monuments disappear, which caused a furore in the international press.

In this new series, emblematic buildings devoted to worship are revived as fiction, and their colours make them stand out against their surroundings in the city.

The artist's concern with religion also pervades her latest book 'Gifts of God'.

In addition to her exhibitions and performances, Jayo recently curated American artist Spencer Tunick with whom she has worked closely to show his work in Spain.

Berta Jayo was born in Santander in 1971. She studied at the UPV (University of the Basque Country), made her postgraduate and master's degree at the Chelsea College of Art & design in London. She completed her training at the ISCP in New York (International Studio and Curational Program)

Her work is endowed with a great personality.

The surprise factor, one of her qualities, together with her peculiar vision of things, make her one of the most attractive contemporary artists of the moment.

bertajayo@icloud.com

https://www.bertajayo.com

https://quintadelsordo.com/portfolio/catedrales/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881639/Berta_Jayo_Color_Cathedrals.jpg