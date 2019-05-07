CompuMark and WebTMS announce a strategic partnership

Enabling WebTMS users to access CompuMark's 186 trademark databases

LONDON and BOSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --? CompuMark , a Clarivate Analytics company and a global leader in trademark research and protection, and WebTMS Limited , a leading provider of trademark management systems, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this alliance, users of WebTMS flagship product, will gain access to CompuMark's 186 trademark databases, covering all jurisdictions in the world.

WebTMS is a comprehensive yet intuitive IP management platform that supports the efficient handling of all IP matters with a strong focus on trademarks. The integration with CompuMark will allow WebTMS users to import high-quality, reliable trademark data from CompuMark into WebTMS to help validate and update trademark portfolios.

The integration will create more efficient workflows by ensuring CompuMark's best-in-class error-corrected data is immediately available within trademark professionals' day-to-day IP management workflows.

Jeff Roy, President, CompuMark, said: "This strategic partnership is the answer to the growing request of clients for being able to access CompuMark data in their trademark management systems. By integrating both platforms we are better serving the trademark professional."

Rita Okyere, Director, WebTMS Limited, added: "This is a great opportunity for us to boost our services. By making CompuMark's global data immediately available to our clients, we can ease their administrative burden thereby creating more time for them to focus on other important tasks. WebTMS acknowledges the ever-evolving digital landscape and to stay relevant it's important we keep up with client expectations."

This strategic partnership follows the announcement last year that CompuMark acquired TrademarkVision , which was quickly followed up with the launch of TMgo365 Industrial Designs by leveraging TrademarkVision's technology, as well as the announcement at INTA 2018 that CompuMark entered a strategic partnership with Chinese trademark solution provider, White Rabbit / Bai Tu .

