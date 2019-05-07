Linius unveils personalized TV in a 'handful of clicks' with self-service video widget

Any organization in the world can deploy the 'plug and play' application in under an hour

LONDON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) -- the only cloud-based solution that creates hyper-personalized video experiences with data-driven video assembly -- has launched a self-service embeddable widget in partnership with systems integrator, Hemisphere.

The Widget Suite application enables any organization to empower viewers to search the data within its video content, from across any number of sources, and assemble hyper-personalized videos on-the-fly.

The Widget Suite can be accessed for free from the new Linius Marketplace (API consumption charges apply): https://www.linius.com/marketplace/

With a simple YouTube-like code snippet, clients can independently deploy the 'plug and play' application with no Linius resources required, embedding the full capability on their website in under an hour.

"Our strategy here is rapid scalability," said Linius CEO, Chris Richardson. "This Widget Suite makes Linius' technology broadly accessible to the global video industry -- one of our core commercialization strategies. The launch creates the opportunity for viral uptake of a set of tools which have the potential to revolutionize the way video solutions are developed, delivered and consumed."

Linius announced on March 12, 2019 that Hemisphere was investing in building the application on Linius' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Linius Video Services. The widget delivers a range of benefits to publishers, rights holders and distributers of digital video.

"Together, Linius and Hemisphere are empowering video-rich organizations and business functions throughout the world to deliver previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences," said Hemisphere CEO, Glyn Beaumont. "Taking just a handful of clicks to set-up, clients can quickly increase the value of their video content with the Widget Suite, using video hyper-personalization to boost audience engagement, create additional subscription and advertising revenues, and monetize archival footage."

Linius and Hemisphere will generate revenue from the Widget Suite via API consumption charges, as part of its existing SaaS pricing model -- essentially generating revenue every time someone uses the product to watch a video.

Founded in 2008, Hemisphere is a leading internet software development company specializing in the creation and monetization of online video delivery solutions. Hemisphere has worked with well-known international companies including Fox Sports, Comcast, NewsCorp, NBC Universal and CNN.

About Linius Technologies Limited:

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has invented and patented the Video Virtualization Engine (VVE), which is available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are investing billions in virtualizing 'video services' (technologies) and Artificial Intelligence in the cloud. It is arguably the biggest battle on the internet, given that video accounts for nearly 80 percent of internet traffic.

Only Linius can expose the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data. Accessing the data within the video file is the missing link for video cloud service providers, creating unparalleled value across the internet video industry.

Linius' VVE-powered Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution enables anyone to instantly search the data within video, from across an infinite number of sources, and automatically assemble the results in a single stream on-the-fly. No human hands required.

Linius is revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals across the globe produce, deliver and consume video, enabling previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences.

It's a breakthrough set to disrupt entire multi-billion-dollar industries. Linius is initially focused on delivering its Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution to six core markets: News and Media, Sports Broadcasters and Rights Holders, Education, Corporate Communications, Security and Defense, and Sports Betting.

For more on Linius Technologies, visit www.linius.com

