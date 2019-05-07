GridGain Systems: GridGain Announces Initial Keynotes for In-Memory Computing Summit Europe

Early Bird Registration Discount Available Until May 10, 2019

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 07, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced the initial keynotes for the third annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 , the premier in-memory computing (IMC) conference for computing experts from across Europe and Asia, taking place at the Park Plaza Victoria London, June 3-4, 2019. Speakers from e-therapeutics, 451 Research, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and GridGain Systems will discuss how mature in-memory computing technologies are delivering the application speed and scalability necessary for digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, Big Data and Fast Data use cases.



The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe is the only industry-wide European event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in enabling the digital transformation of enterprises. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

Keynote Speakers

Keynotes on Monday, June 3

Matt Aslett, Research Director, 451 Research - "The Rise of Cloud-Native and Its Relationship to In-Memory Computing in Delivering Digital Transformation"

451 Research views the rise of cloud-native computing and its associated technologies and methodologies as truly transformative. Just like DevOps, cloud-native technologies and methodologies are now being attached to digital transformation efforts, and they are expanding their presence in enterprise IT. This keynote will provide an overview of 451 Research's perspective on cloud-native and how it relates to in-memory computing and hybrid operational and analytic processing (HOAP) in the context of digital transformation.

Nikita Ivanov, Co-founder & CTO, GridGain Systems - "The Future of In-Memory Computing in a Rapidly Changing World"

Cloud computing has been growing rapidly, non-volatile RAM products will soon become widely available, and in-memory computing technology is advancing rapidly. At the same time, digital transformation is unleashing massive quantities of data, often streaming data, which requires real-time ingestion, processing and analysis. These evolving use cases are driving the deployment of hybrid in-memory computing architectures - known as HTAP, HOAP or Translytical - that process both transactions and analytics. This keynote will lay out the path forward and the benefits for companies as the in-memory computing industry evolves to support these emerging technologies and use cases.

Keynotes on Tuesday, June 4

Alex McDonald, Director and Vice Chair, SNIA Europe - "Persistent Memory; An Industry Status and Update"

We've been promised a new technology for memory and storage for the last decade or so, a new type of memory that's persistent and capacious -- like the flash memory used in solid state storage devices, but much faster. This memory is fast enough to compare favorably with much more expensive and less capacious volatile DRAM and can be offered at a price that makes it economically viable to use for speeding up - by several factors -- a wide range of applications. This presentation will cover what everyone should know about this hugely important technology.

Jonny Wray, Head of Discovery Informatics, e-therapeutics - "Data-Driven Drug Discovery"

The drug discovery industry is facing a productivity crisis, with new approvals taking longer and costing more. Meanwhile, the discovery of treatments for complex diseases of aging are proving intractable. This keynote will discuss the novel computational approach to early drug discovery pioneered at e-therapeutics, which aims to address some of these issues, along with the software platform enabling that discovery process.

Registration Discounts

An Early Bird rate of £450, a 15 percent discount on the standard rate of £525, ends on May 10, 2019. Register via the conference website .

Sponsorship Opportunities

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as in-memory computing leaders. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of in-memory computing solutions for the digital enterprise. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packagesare available. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsor - ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors - GSI Technology, Heimdall Data

Association Sponsors - Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), Apache Software Foundation

Media Sponsors - Digitalisation World, InfoDSI, IT for CEO's and CFO's, ITRtv, ODBMS.org

Sponsor Comments

"ScaleOut Software is excited to help sponsor the In-Memory Computing Summit, an industry focal point for the fast-growing in-memory computing community," said William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software. "We are looking forward to an engaging exchange of ideas on the latest technical developments and customer use cases and discussing our in-memory technology for stateful stream-processing with integrated, data-parallel analytics."

"Heimdall Data is excited to be a sponsor at the 2019 In-Memory Computing Summit Europe," said Roland Lee, Vice President of Product, Heimdall Data. "The topics and attendees for the conference are on-target for our technical domain: data performance optimization. Our SQL database proxy auto-caches into any in-memory data grid in the market."

"GSI Technology is excited to be sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe because it gives us a great opportunity to engage with many of the leaders in the fast-growing in-memory compute space and to present how to address billion-scale in-memory compute," said Dr. Avidan Akerib, GSI's Vice President of Associative Technologies.

"As a globally recognized and trusted authority for storage industry leadership, standards, and technology expertise, SNIA is looking forward to updating the In-Memory Computing community about the latest technology advancements on persistent memory and how this technology will change the industry as we know it," said Michael Oros, SNIA Executive Director. "Persistent memory hardware is here today. Education on the technology benefits is accelerating the application vendor adoption and value delivery to end-users from these industry innovations."

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas that will power the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

