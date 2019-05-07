Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.: Digital Reasoning Announces Managed Hosted Conduct Surveillance Solution on Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that understands human intentions and behaviors, today announced the availability of a managed hosted version of its market-leading Conduct Surveillance solution on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Developed with Digital Reasoning's banking partners, it brings the firm's proven text and audio communications analytics to the world's leading secure cloud infrastructures.



Compliance and Front-Office Controls organizations benefit from the flexibility and cost-efficiency of cloud infrastructures, but cannot compromise on dependability, security and regulatory auditability. Digital Reasoning's Conduct Surveillance solution has been honed through multiple global on premise deployments. It is relied upon to monitor tens of thousands of bank employees around the globe, safeguarding the capital markets by analyzing millions of messages daily to identify language indicating misconduct. Digital Reasoning has drawn on this experience and its array of partnerships with leading institutions to develop a managed hosted offering that the industry can trust.

"With conduct risk, the stakes are simply too high to offer a hosted service without the battle-hardened knowledge of surveillance for regulatory compliance that comes from working with the world's biggest names in banking," said Brandon Carl, Vice President of Product Management at Digital Reasoning. "Our unique experience has enabled us to deliver a managed hosted solution that is every bit as robust, secure, capable and future proof as our on premise offering."

Key benefits of the managed hosted version of Conduct Surveillance include:

Innovation Backed by Experience: The reassurance of a managed hosted solution on GCP and AWS, designed with detailed input from the industry and informed by extensive experience of large and complex deployments in different regulatory landscapes.

Integrated Audio and Text Analytics: Combined audio and text analytics with single-screen monitoring, evolving a holistic surveillance capability.

Enterprise Ready: Provisioning with high availability, disaster recovery capabilities, GDPR compliance, and other powerful features as standard.

Security: Collaboration with bank Information Security teams to ensure the highest protection of their environment and data: Network Segmentation - Cloud VPC for each client Network Firewalls and Host Intrusion Detection Systems Access Control for all system users including 2-factor authentication and keystroke auditing Customer-owned keys used for data encryption throughout the solution Authentication (SAML2), authorization and data entitlements as standard

Automated Provisioning - Rapid solution deployment utilizing repeatable automation on industry-standard, cloud-agnostic toolsets.

Lower Cost of Ownership: All support, maintenance, change control, and incident responses are managed by Digital Reasoning staff, providing further assurances that data stewardship is maintained.

Digital Reasoning has deep experience in cloud environments, including the development and deployment of production-ready solutions with bank and technology partners. Spotlight, its web-based tool for human trafficking investigations used by government and law enforcement, was developed and is hosted on AWS. Digital Reasoning's healthcare solutions integrate with health systems electronic medical records via a secure, HI-Trust-certified and HIPAA-compliant AWS managed cloud platform. Drawing on this broad range of experience enabled rapid and reliable development of the Conduct Surveillance managed hosted offering on GCP and AWS.

Digital Reasoning's investors include Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Macquarie Group, Nasdaq, Lemhi Ventures, and HCA.

Media Contacts

About Digital Reasoning

Digital Reasoning is a global leader in artificial intelligence that understands human intentions and behaviors. Our award-winning AI platform automates key tasks and uncovers transformative insights across vast amounts of human communications for many of the world's leading organizations and government agencies. For more information, go to www.digitalreasoning.com and follow on Twitter at @dreasoning.

