ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

7 May 2019

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company confirms that Steve Good, one of its non-executive directors and chair of the Remuneration Committee, has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Devro plc, one of the world's leading manufacturers of collagen products for the food industry, effective from 1 June 2019. Steve will chair the nomination committee and will become a member of the remuneration committee from that date.

