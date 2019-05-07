sprite-preloader
07.05.2019 | 09:58
4 Leser
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 7

7 May 2019

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company confirms that Steve Good, one of its non-executive directors and chair of the Remuneration Committee, has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Devro plc, one of the world's leading manufacturers of collagen products for the food industry, effective from 1 June 2019. Steve will chair the nomination committee and will become a member of the remuneration committee from that date.

Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36


