Sphera Acquires Chemical Data Management Software Company SiteHawk

Sphera Solutions Acquires SiteHawk to Expand Product Stewardship and Chemical Software Solution Capabilities With Cloud-based Technology

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environmental Health & Safety, Operational Risk and Product Stewardship, announces the acquisition of SiteHawk, a leading software and services provider for Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and chemical data management solutions.

SiteHawk, which was founded in 1993, is based in Smyrna, Tennessee. The company's Software as a Service products and services are designed to deliver customers a complete approach to chemical management through data, intelligence and reporting to support safety, compliance and risk management. The company's client base includes organizations from the manufacturing, automotive, Oil & Gas and chemical manufacturing industries and more.

"The acquisition of SiteHawk not only expands Sphera's cloud-based solutions, but also extends Sphera's Product Stewardship content, services and markets while reasserting our leadership position in the Product Stewardship space," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "As the industry leader, we believe it is critical to continue innovating our portfolio of cloud-based and content solutions while also enhancing our world-class, on-premise products. We also want to welcome SiteHawk's current customers and colleagues into the Sphera family."

Sphera's Product Stewardship portfolio is composed of content-rich product compliance and chemical lifecycle management products. This deal brings innovation in usability as well as additional regulatory content and mobile-friendly technology to Sphera's Product Stewardship customers.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our technology and customers into the Sphera family," said Doug Thede, SiteHawk's president and CEO. "It is clear that our products, content and services are the perfect complement to Sphera's robust line of Product Stewardship solutions."

This marks Sphera's fourth acquisition in two years.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Vaquero Capital served as financial adviser to SiteHawk.

About Sphera

Sphera is the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), Operational Risk and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence by serving more than 3,000 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70-plus countries to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Learn more at: https://sphera.com

About SiteHawk

SiteHawk is a global leader in chemical data management and compliance solutions. SiteHawk's cloud software and services deliver a complete approach to chemical data management, providing data, intelligence and reporting to support safety, compliance and risk management.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588281/Sphera_Logo.jpg