BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the May Issue of Business Chief, Europe Edition

NORWICH, England, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media, the innovative, Norwich-based digital media firm, has published its latest issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief.

On the cover of the May issue of Business Chief Europe, Yorkshire Building Society's Chief Operations Officer and Executive Director, Stephen White, discusses agility and innovation within the firm's operations.

"YBS has been around for over 150 years, and I want to make sure it's around for the next 150 years," says Stephen White. "Therefore, we have to evolve."

Dan Brightmore talks to the co-founder and Chief Procurement Officer at Denmark's Tradeshift about its marketplace concept that works beyond the regular limits of procure-to-pay.

AB InBev, Accenture, CBRE, DNB, ERGO, and Paddy Power Betfair all feature in this month's edition, with features regarding sustainability, procurement and digital transformation.

This month's City Focus looks at what Düsseldorf has to offer. The city's award-winning architecture and thriving manufacturing industry define the capital of Germany's most populous state.

For May, Business Chief looks at Europe's top 10 universities to study a Master of Business Administration.

The issue can be read here.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

www.businesschief.com

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.bizclikmedia.com

https://europe.businesschief.com/

