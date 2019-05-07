Atos International: Atos publishes its 2018 Integrated Report: People at the heart of sustainable digital transformation

Paris, 7 May 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has today published its integrated report, which presents a global vision of the group. For the first time, all of the most relevant information in terms of financial and non-financial performance, strategy and achievements are consolidated in an integrated and consistent way in a single report. The report addresses the Group's risks and opportunities, challenges and initiatives in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It was prepared in accordance with the 2018 Registration Document and successfully fulfils the recommendations of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standard option "Comprehensive".

Atos has chosen to produce an integrated report in order to:

Bring together the Group's key information in accordance with the Registration Document and in strict compliance with the principles of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

Share a document that reflects a new model of sustainable digital transformation that places people at its heart.

Anticipate the integration of Atos' sense of purpose ("Raison d'être") into its bylaws and demonstrate how the group enables as many people as possible to live, work and progress in the information technology space in a sustainable and confident manner.

Atos confirms its progress towards achieving the objectives of its new Advance 2021 strategic plan, which is a model for creating value for all stakeholders. Innovation, ethics, data security and tackling climate change are among Atos' top priorities for sustainable growth.

Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos, said: " For several years now, we have adopted an integrated approach to reporting on our corporate responsibility performance. The publication of a single integrated report covering all our activities is now an extension of this and is a natural part of Atos' 'raison d'être' (sense of purpose), recently adopted by our shareholders, which recognizes our contribution to society and the world. In this period of change and innovation, our unique integrated report, combining financial and non-financial information, demonstrates how Atos is creating long-term sustainable value for all its partners and its environment, drawing on the skills and expertise of all its employees, and predicting a reduction in its carbon emissions."

The digital versions of the integrated report and the Registration Document are available via these pages on the Atos website .





Highlights in 2018:

Highest net promoter score for all our clients - 48%,

Highest great place to work score for employee satisfaction (with record high participation) - 57%,

87% ISO 14001 environmental certification of Atos main sites,

100% of CO2 emissions offset (https://atos.net/en/2019/press-release_2019_04_18/atos-offsets-100-of-its-carbon-emissions-through-global-wind-farm-program) through wind farm program

15% reduction in carbon intensity per €M of revenue compared to 2016,

Deployment of worldwide Diversity initiative, getting several prestigious awards

Highest training completion on the Code of Ethics - 92%,

Recognition in 2018:

Atos' Integrated Corporate Responsibility Report 2017 (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_05_28/atos-reaffirms-position-leader-corporate-social-responsibility-csr) has achieved the highest level of transparency and completeness awarded by the GRI ("Comprehensive" option);

(https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_05_28/atos-reaffirms-position-leader-corporate-social-responsibility-csr) has achieved the highest level of transparency and completeness awarded by the GRI ("Comprehensive" option); Atos has been awarded "Gold" status (https://atos.net/en/2018/news_2018_10_03/atos-awarded-gold-status-csr-performance-2018-ecovadis) for its sustainable development performance by EcoVadis;

(https://atos.net/en/2018/news_2018_10_03/atos-awarded-gold-status-csr-performance-2018-ecovadis) for its sustainable development performance by EcoVadis; Atos is the leader in the digital services sector with the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_09_17/atos-ranked-n1-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-djsi-world-europe-digital-sector-corporate-responsibility-sustainability-performance) both globally (DJSI World) and in Europe (DJSI Europe);

(https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_09_17/atos-ranked-n1-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-djsi-world-europe-digital-sector-corporate-responsibility-sustainability-performance) both globally (DJSI World) and in Europe (DJSI Europe); The CDP has positioned Atos in its "A-" list (https://atos.net/en/2019/press-release_2019_02_12/atos-recognized-cdp-performance-combat-climate-change-sixth-consecutive-year) of companies that are fighting climate change

(1) The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is an independent international organization known worldwide for its CSR reporting recommendations.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud

Attachment