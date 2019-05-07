Taipei World Trade Center: Franchise, Retail & Hospitality Vietnam in February 2020,We welcome you to exhibit and expand your overseas markets.

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and the Association of Chain and Franchise Promotion, Taiwan (ACFPT) is hosting ? Franchise, Retail & Hospitality Vietnam 2020 ? at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center February 20-22, 2020. The exhibition aims to encourage the global service industry to expand its overseas territory and promote characteristic service brands to ASEAN countries. It will focus on chain franchise, shop retail, catering tourism equipment and e-commerce. We welcome industrial operators to join and plan promotional activities in advance of next year.

Vietnam has a population of 97.2 million people with 65% of the population being under the age of 30. 37% of the population lives in urban areas and its capital city Hanoi has a high degree of internationalization. Vietnam also has the fastest growing middle class in ASEAN. The rapid growth of dual income families, the increase of purchasing power and the high degree of urbanization and commercialization have inspired growth among consumer services. More chain franchise brands have developed, fast food is popular, catering, education, health care, business services, beauty makeup, medical beauty and entertainment, reflect opportunities for the development of Taiwan ' s chain franchise industry.

Everyone knows Taiwan ' s famous and popular ' pearl milk tea ' in Vietnam. North Vietnam has a large tea-drinking population, indeed, the top three handshake beverage brands in Hanoi are from Taiwan. In fact, Ho-Chi-Minh City ' s most lively Nguyen Hue Street is coined ' Pearl Milk Tea ' St. Although pearl milk tea costs more than coffee, young people enjoy it a lot. The chain franchise market in Vietnam has been open since 2009, foreign companies can own 100% equity, and future development looks promising. Data from Vietnam ' s Ministry of Trade and Industry in 2018 illustrates that 203 franchise chains have entered the Vietnamese market, 36% in catering, 28% in educational services, and 18% in fashion makeup apparel - all major brands from Europe, America and Asia. In this regard, the shop equipment, hardware, software markets are growing in parallel.

The high number of tourists are also vigorously developing Vietnam's tourism industry and chain franchise brands. According to statistics from Vietnam's Tourism Bureau, in 2018, 15.49 million international tourists visited Vietnam, up nearly 20% from the previous year. Tourists create more business opportunities in fields such as food, clothing, housing, transportation and entertainment. Mobile phones also speed up the digitalization of tourism industries such as hotels and restaurants, catering tourism equipment and e-commerce development. These spaces should not be underestimated?

For more details, please visit the official website www.franchisevnexpo.com

