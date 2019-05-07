Apogenix to Present at Four Upcoming International Conferences

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Apogenix, a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that it will present updates on its three most advanced HERA-ligands as well as lead drug candidate asunercept at four upcoming international conferences.

BIT's 12th Annual World Cancer Congress (May 15 - 17, 2019)

Venue: ANA Crowne Plaza Hotel Osaka, Osaka, Japan

Presentation on May 16, 4:20 pm JST: "The tHERApeutic potential of HERA-CD40L in immunologic cancer treatment"

Presenter: Christian Merz, Ph.D., Head of Cellular Analytics

4th Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology UK Congress (May 20 - 21, 2019)

Venue: ILEC Conference Centre, London, UK

Presentation on May 21, 2:30 pm BST: "HERA-CD40L: A Unique Hexavalent CD40 Agonist for Cancer Immunotherapy"

Presenter: Katharina Billian-Frey, Ph.D., Senior Scientist Drug Discovery/Protein Engineering

CIMT 2019 Annual Meeting (May 21 - 23, 2019)

Venue: Rheingoldhalle Congress Center, Mainz, Germany

Attendees/Presenters: Niclas Kneisel, Ph.D., Alliance Manager; David Richards, Ph.D., Head of Immunology; Matthias Schroeder, Ph.D., Senior Scientist Assay Development; Julian Sefrin, Ph.D., Senior Scientist Immunology

- Abstract 173: "The novel hexavalent human GITR agonist HERA-GITRL promotes anti-tumor efficacy independent of Fc-functionality and shows superior activity compared with the monoclonal anti-GITR antibody TRX518" ("Tumor Biology and Interaction with the Immune System" session)

- Abstract 220: "HERA-CD27L, a true CD27 agonist, has superior activity over benchmark agonistic antibodies and induces T cell activation for potent anti-tumor immunity" ("New Targets & New Leads" session)

- Abstract 244: "HERA-CD40L, a hexavalent CD40 agonist, induces a significant T cell mediated anti-tumor immune response and shows superior activity in direct comparison to benchmark agonistic antibodies" ("Improving Immunity" session)

All three abstracts will be featured in poster presentations on May 22 between 3:30 and 6:00 pm CEST. Abstract 244 has additionally been accepted for an oral talk on May 23 between 10:30 and 11:45 am CEST.

2019 ASCO Annual Meeting (May 31 - June 4, 2019)

Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA

Attendee: Andriy Krendyukov, M.D., MBA, VP Medical Affairs

Poster Presentation on June 2, 8:00 - 11:00 am CDT: "Longitudinal Analysis of Quality of Life Following Treatment with Asunercept Plus Reirradiation versus Reirradiation in Progressive Glioblastoma Patients" ("Central Nervous System Tumors" session)

Presenter: Prof. Wolfgang Wick, M.D., Department of Neurology and Neurooncology Program; National Center for Tumor Diseases, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany

About Apogenix

Apogenix is a private company developing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Heidelberg, Germany-based company has built a promising pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates that target different tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily-dependent signaling pathways, thereby restoring the immune response against tumors. Checkpoint inhibitor asunercept, the company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, is in late-stage clinical development. Based on its proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA-ligands), Apogenix develops CD40, CD27, GITR, HVEM, and 4-1BB receptor agonists for cancer immunotherapy.

About Asunercept

Apogenix' lead immuno-oncology candidate asunercept is a fully human fusion protein that consists of the extracellular domain of the CD95 receptor and the Fc domain of an IgG1 antibody. It is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors and malignant hematological diseases. Asunercept was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of glioblastoma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in both the EU and the US. In 2017, asunercept received PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of glioblastoma.

In 2015, asunercept was exclusively licensed to CANbridge Life Sciences for the development and commercialization for the treatment of glioblastoma in China, Macao, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. CANbridge has received approval by the China Food and Drug Administration for a pivotal phase II/III trial with asunercept (CAN008) in glioblastoma in China.



About HERA-Ligands

Apogenix has developed a proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA-ligands). By stimulating different TNF signaling pathways, these HERA-ligands can increase the anti-tumor immune response. The specific molecular structure of Apogenix' HERA-ligands induces a well-defined clustering of functional TNF receptors on the surface of target immune cells. In contrast to agonistic antibodies, Apogenix' fusion proteins are pure agonists whose potent signaling capacity is independent of secondary Fc? receptor-mediated cross-linking. In addition, HERA-ligands cause neither antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity nor complement-dependent cytotoxicity and exhibit a shorter half-life than antibodies. It is therefore expected that HERA-ligands will cause less side effects in clinical development.

The HERA-TRAIL receptor agonist program was partnered with AbbVie in 2014. In 2017, AbbVie initiated a phase I trial with this HERA-TRAIL receptor agonist (ABBV-621) in patients suffering from solid tumors, non-Hodgkins's lymphoma, or acute myeloid leukemia.

Contacts

Peter Willinger, CFO

Jennifer Mogk, PR Manager

Apogenix AG

Phone: +49 6221 58608-0

E-Mail: contact@apogenix.com

Web: www.apogenix.com



Media Contacts

Katja Arnold

Andreas Jungfer

MC Services AG

Phone: +49 89 210228-0

E-Mail: apogenix@mc-services.eu

SOURCE: Apogenix AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544438/Apogenix-to-Present-at-Four-Upcoming-International-Conferences