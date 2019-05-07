McKay Brothers & Quincy Data Deliver Lowest Latency Between the Largest US Stock Exchanges

QRD service offers lowest latency exchange market data; QPD service is faster, cheaper and more reliable than incumbent services

OAKLAND, California, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers and Quincy Data today announced that they have connected the largest US equity exchanges at the lowest latency. The new services link equity exchanges in Mahwah, Carteret and Secaucus - the New Jersey Equity Triangle. McKay's network is currently offering two-way market data and private bandwidth services between Mahwah and Carteret as well as Mahwah and Secaucus. The company will have one-way service from Carteret to Secaucus within days and expects two-way service in the third quarter.

"It has been nearly impossible for firms to obtain the timeliest market data between the largest US stock exchanges," said McKay and Quincy co-founder Stephane Tyc. "The best latency on two legs of the New Jersey Equity Triangle had been controlled by private trading firms. Our new services provide all firms the chance to compete on an equal footing."

McKay and Quincy's New Jersey Equity Triangle services are distinguished by a path that is almost perfectly straight. The service has unprecedented bandwidth capacity, significantly reducing buffering during market bursts. McKay's exclusive license to the 28 GHz band effectively eliminates signal interference, a common issue for incumbent networks operating in the highly congested New Jersey corridor.

"Brokers seeking to fulfill best execution obligations know they need to employ the best trading tools," continues Tyc. "We're pleased to support their efforts to get the best results for their clients trading US stocks and ETFs."

The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) service distributes equity market data in the native exchange formats. QRD distributes the 'raw' exchange equity feeds from one exchange at the data centers of the other two at the lowest latency. The Quincy Protected Data (QPD) service offers the same exchange data feeds, combining the wireless with fiber. QPD is faster, cheaper and more reliable than current NJ Equity Triangle market data offerings. In addition, McKay Brothers offers private bandwidth in fifty megabit per second increments.

About Quincy Data, LLC

Quincy Data distributes more wireless financial market data globally than any provider. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from financial exchanges globally and delivered at extremely low latency to twenty-one major trading centers in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The Quincy Raw Data and Quincy Protected Data services offer equity data feeds in the native exchange format on the New Jersey Equity Triangle. QRD is the lowest latency market data service for the three largest US equity exchanges. QPD is faster, cheaper and more reliable than incumbent services. Learn more at www.quincy-data.com

About McKay Brothers, LLC

McKay Brothers is the acknowledged leader in providing low latency wireless networks for firms trading in financial markets. Many of the world's most sophisticated trading operations utilize the low latency microwave networks that McKay designs, engineers, builds and operates. McKay's global wireless footprint is unrivaled by any provider serving the electronic trading community. McKay opened long-haul microwave networks in the US in 2012, Europe in 2014, and Asia in 2016. The company operates metro networks between key financial exchanges in Illinois, New Jersey and the UK. Learn more at: www.mckay-brothers.com

