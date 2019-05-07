SolarWinds MSP: SolarWinds Expands Security Portfolio with SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response Through Partnership with SentinelOne

DURHAM, N.C., May 07, 2019) - SolarWinds , the autonomous endpoint protection company. This newest addition to the IT security portfolio is designed to help MSPs prevent, detect, and respond to the latest threats to customer endpoints with patented Behavioral AI.

SolarWinds Endpoint Protection and Response defends endpoints against nearly every type of attack, in real-time, across the threat lifecycle. The adoption of the SentinelOne platform provides SolarWinds partners with the ability to view threat and incident data to help keep customers ahead of threats-on most devices, virtual or physical, endpoint, server, or cloud-providing greater visibility into suspicious activity and advanced attacks. If an attack succeeds and a breach occurs, remediation and rollback with automation helps ensure recovery is fast and customer downtime is minimal.

"MSPs and the small businesses they serve are prime targets in today's evolving threat landscape. So it's more important than ever for MSPs to understand the nature of the attacks they are facing and to be proactive," said John Pagliuca, executive vice president, SolarWinds MSP. "We are pleased to partner with SentinelOne to offer Endpoint Detection and Response to our partners to help them protect endpoints and defend against a broad range of online dangers."

"We're delighted to work alongside SolarWinds to help MSPs defend the vital endpoints that people and organizations depend on every day," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-Founder, SentinelOne. "One of the most damaging trends we've seen of late is the increasingly widespread adoption of fileless attack techniques which are designed to silently infect systems without leaving behind any obvious traces. Traditional methods such as AV are not enough to protect against advanced attacks-so having endpoint protection, which uses behavioral and static AI to prevent and detect these types of attacks is vital. MSPs become more efficient and responsive by leveraging autonomous technology with a cloud-native multi-tenant architecture that performs at scale. Additionally, SentinelOne arms SolarWinds' MSPs with ActiveEDR to autonomously respond to threats in real-time."

SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response also enables users to:

Evolve to meet the changing threats in the market including malware, ransomware, fileless, exploits, lateral movement, live/insider attacks, living off the land, credential scraping, and document macros

Cover multiple attack vectors including browser, email, binaries, executables, scripts, documents, removable media, and drive by downloads

Protect before, during, and after a cyber-attack-even when offline

Gain visibility into current threats through a single-screen, applications, and running processes

View centralized security management extensive reporting which provides forensic records for past threats analysis, and allows users to view how and when a threat started

Isolate, immunize, remediate, and rollback the infected endpoint automatically

