The new solution integrates processor and memory in a single chip with Bluetooth Low Energy and Zigbee protocol support

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution, the Exynos i T100, which enhances the security and reliability of devices designed for short-range communications. Along with the previously introduced Exynos i T200 for Wi-Fi and Exynos i S111 for long-range narrow-band (NB) communications, the launch of the Exynos i T100 allows the company to cover a wider gamut of connectivity for today's IoT devices.

Based on a power-efficient 28-nanometer (nm) process technology, the Exynos i T100 is optimized to be used with short-range IoT devices that automate and control environments within homes or businesses. The vast array of applications for such devices would include smart lighting, home security and monitoring, temperature control, fire and gas detectors, and fitness wearables.

"Low-power short-range IoT solutions that connect various products in our homes or buildings can make our lives easier and safer," said Ben Hur, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. "The Exynos i T100, engineered with multiple communication protocols along with strong security capabilities, will help further extend IoT services in areas where they could benefit our everyday lives."

The Exynos i T100 supports popular short-range communication protocols, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 and Zigbee 3.0, and also integrates the processor with memory in a small single-chip package, all to enhance flexibility in the product development process of device manufacturers.

Strong security features that protect against potential hacking and other threats is a must when it comes to wireless IoT devices that automate and control their environment. The Exynos i T100 comes with a separate Security Sub-System (SSS) hardware block for data encryption and a Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) that creates a unique identity for each chipset.

This new IoT solution also adds to reliability in that it can endure extreme temperatures as low as -40°C and up to 125°C.

The Exynos i T100 is currently sampling.

