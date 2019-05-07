7 May 2019

Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendation

In preparation for the annual general meeting to be held on 30 May 2019, Acron's Board of Directors met on 7 May 2019 and considered the following agenda items:

Reviewing Acron's 2018 annual financial statements (accounts) Considering recommendations on Acron's profit and loss distribution for 2018 Paying (declaring) dividends for 2018, determining their amount and form of payment Considering the auditor's reports on Acron's 2018 statements Approving the terms and conditions of an agreement for Acron's Registrar to act as counting commission at Acron's annual general meeting on 30 May 2019 Determining the Board's position on agenda items for Acron's annual general meeting

The Board of Directors recommended that the annual general meeting pay (declare) cash dividends of RUB 135 per Acron share for 2018. The total amount allocated for dividends is RUB 5,472 million.

The Board also proposed a record date of 11 June 2019 for persons entitled to dividends.

All the information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the shareholder meeting will be made available on the corporate website on 8 May 2019 and submitted to the central depositary. It will also be available at the Company's offices.

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licences for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2018, the Group sold 7.3 million tonnes of various products to 67 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2018, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 108,062 million (USD 1,723 million) and net profit of RUB 13,318 million (USD 212 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs approximately 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.