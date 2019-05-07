Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Dr. Stephen Campbell, CTO at Nano One Materials Corp., (TSXV: NNO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) is pleased to announce the issuance of US Patent Number 10,283,763. This is Nano One's sixth patent in the US bringing the total to thirteen patents issued around the globe. This patent adds more definition to the Nano One unique process for making nanostructured precursors for lithium ion battery cathode materials.

"Nano One's patent portfolio includes intellectual property protection in China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, US and Canada," said Dr. Campbell. "We are continually innovating and file for patent protection, covering processes, materials and batteries with many patents still pending globally, including Europe. As interest in electrode technologies escalates globally, we are well positioned to execute our business and intellectual property strategies."

Nano One's patent portfolio enables value creation from a new generation of cathode materials and a scalable approach for lower cost, safer and longer lasting lithium-ion batteries. This includes near-term commercial opportunities with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) for e-buses, storage and mass market electric vehicles. Nano One is also leveraging its portfolio of intellectual property to pursue lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) for long range electric vehicles and high voltage spinel (HVS) for next generation solid state lithium ion batteries.

Nano One's process differs from other cathode manufacturing methods because it provides homogeneous mixtures of lithium, nickel, cobalt and other metal ions prior to thermal processing. The process can reduce contamination, shorten time in the furnace, improve crystallinity and enable alternative feedstocks.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for the full range of cathode materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends.

Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

About NORAM and BC Research

NORAM Engineering and Constructors Ltd. and their subsidiary, BC Research Inc., supply proprietary engineering and equipment packages to the chemical, pulp and paper, minerals processing and electrochemical sectors. They are recognized worldwide as a leader in the fields of nitration, sulfuric acid and electrochemistry. In addition to carrying out large assignments for major multi-national clients, NORAM and BC Research work with early-stage technology companies. They provide engineering design and fabrication support, sharing their experience in technology commercialization, and growing with companies as a strategic partner.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the execution of the Company's plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44592