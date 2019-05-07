ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

7 May 2019

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company notes that the Chairman of the Company, Andrew Duff, has informed the board of Severn Trent plc of his intention to step down as chairman of Severn Trent plc.

Andrew will stand for re-election at the AGM of Severn Trent plc on 17 July 2019 in order to facilitate an effective succession plan and will remain as chairman of Severn Trent plc until the announcement and induction of his successor.



Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

020 7067 2999





LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36