sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,911 Euro		+0,083
+4,54 %
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,814
1,831
12:33
1,813
1,83
12:33
07.05.2019 | 11:37
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 7

7 May 2019

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company notes that the Chairman of the Company, Andrew Duff, has informed the board of Severn Trent plc of his intention to step down as chairman of Severn Trent plc.

Andrew will stand for re-election at the AGM of Severn Trent plc on 17 July 2019 in order to facilitate an effective succession plan and will remain as chairman of Severn Trent plc until the announcement and induction of his successor.


Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36


© 2019 PR Newswire