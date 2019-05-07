Mindtree Launches QuikDeploy to Accelerate SAP S/4HANA Transitions

Microsoft Azure-based offering uses pre-defined templates to ensure best-practice deployments using SAP Solution Manager

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced the availability of QuikDeploy, an IP-driven approach to helping customers maximize their use of the SAP Solution Manager. This flexible industry accelerator is tailor-made to rapidly deploy SAP S/4HANAinto Microsoft Azure cloud.

SAP Solution Manager is a state-of-the-art management platform to derive maximum value from SAP S/4HANA deployments, and is included as part of SAP support engagements. Many businesses struggle to fully maximize the functionality within SAP Solution Manager, primarily because they lack the right skills and expertise. As a result, they can't accelerate their SAP S/4HANA implementations and are slow to benefit from SAP provided tools.

Mindtree is introducing QuikDeploy to ensure enterprises kick-start both their SAP S/4HANA journey and cloud journey using the Azure platform. Serving as the central command console within an organization's SAP landscape, QuikDeploy simplifies and accelerates the deployment of SAP Solution Manager. The Azure-led solution is built on a flexible run model, reducing the amount of time, effort and cost it takes to manage and operate SAP applications effectively. Mindtree will demonstrate QuikDeploy's capabilities at SAPPHIRE NOW 2019 and ASUG Annual Conference, May 7-9, 2019, in Orlando, FL.

"The dramatic shift in customers' expectations are driving organizations to partner with a team of experts that can reduce risk and bring value through consistent, high quality support. This enables rapid digital transformation and customer-focused improvements," said Arun Rangaraju, Global Head of SAP at Mindtree. "QuikDeploy is our latest accelerator that underscores our commitment to help clients run as an intelligent and data-driven enterprise. Our strong partnership with Microsoft, our long history with Azure and our expertise with SAP makes us well-poised to help our clients jump-start their S/4HANA journey."

The development and adaptation of a new SAP infrastructure is multifaceted and, if done incorrectly, can lead to increased administrative burdens and time-consuming maintenance work. QuikDeploy eases the complexity of a customer SAP landscape. The accelerator uses a set of algorithms to monitor and profile the customer's non-production systems, providing them with greater insight into issues across the IT landscape that could impact the company's ability to meet future obligations. Monitoring templates can be customized to fit the customers' specific needs, powered by the global flexibility of Microsoft Azure.

At booth #1620, Mindtree will be showcasing its entire portfolio of accelerators that enhance the digital core, increase ROI and reduce implementation time by up to 35%. Attendees can learn about Mindtree's full breadth of service offerings that help some of the world's leading organizations optimize their journey to a data-driven, automated and intelligent enterprise, including:

Automated and Intelligent Support - Mindtree enables reduced costs, supports rapid innovation, DevOps and automates tasks in real time with AI and chatbot-powered managed service offerings.

AI-Powered Delivery - Mindtree dramatically lowers the risk of a company's modernization journey and offers real-time project management with AI Powered Delivery. 'REBot' is the industry leading core of Mindtree's AI-Powered Delivery and is powered by SAP Conversational AI technologies and SAP's Solution Manager.

In addition, executives from Mindtree's award-winning SAP practice will lead six informative TED-style sessions at the show:

Brenton O'Callaghan , Global Head of SAP Innovation, Mindtree: "On-time in-full- are you waving goodbye to 3% of your revenue needlessly?"

, Global Head of SAP Innovation, Mindtree: "On-time in-full- are you waving goodbye to 3% of your revenue needlessly?" Chris Kernaghan , Global Head of Database and Technology, Mindtree: "Exploring 3 places to bring innovation to your SAP operations today"

, Global Head of Database and Technology, Mindtree: "Exploring 3 places to bring innovation to your SAP operations today" Sue Kirby , Global Head of Analytics and EPM, Mindtree: "How to use Advanced Analytics and predictive offerings to increase revenue"

, Global Head of Analytics and EPM, Mindtree: "How to use Advanced Analytics and predictive offerings to increase revenue" Michael Broberg , Global Head of SAP S/4HANA Mindtree: "Let's discuss common CFIN and S/4HANA implementation strategies"

, Global Head of SAP S/4HANA Mindtree: "Let's discuss common CFIN and S/4HANA implementation strategies" Alan Kryszewski , SAP EPM CoE Lead, Mindtree: "Building the right internal CoE structure to become an intelligent enterprise"

, SAP EPM CoE Lead, Mindtree: "Building the right internal CoE structure to become an intelligent enterprise" Shivkumar S, Global Head of SAP Managed Services, Mindtree: "Exploring our next-gen SAP AMS platform to drive efficiencies in your support organization"

