Allied Wallet, a leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, is poised to release new features to support new shifts in the world's e-commerce culture and global technological advancement.

As new innovations become available to consumers, it is important that digital payments and their features adapt. Methods of operation and capabilities must change.

Allied Wallet is innovating their NextGen Payment Gateway to support new capabilities such as artificial intelligence, global connectivity, and the increasing number of connected consumer devices.

Machine learning is very common now, and our devices are becoming smarter and more knowledgeable about us as consumers. They can predict our habits, or even shop for us restocking our most commonly used products on a schedule they see fit.

People are shopping across borders and sharing new products and services.

More "smart" devices are now connected to the internet such as kitchen appliances, televisions, and cars with abilities to make direct purchases related to the device.

All of these require a payment method that can support their ever-evolving needs and requirements.

"As new technological advancements are made, it's not only important that payment service providers can service new customers, devices, and features, but also that payments are secured. There is no room for error here and customers deserve high-level encryption and the most stringent security protocols. This is a top priority at Allied Wallet," says CEO Andy Khawaja.

Dr. Andy Khawaja added, "Allied Wallet is excited to support new technology with the most powerful features and provide a more robust payment solution for business owners and consumers alike."

Thanks to a large development team and innovation led by payment industry veterans, Allied Wallet ensures that as technology advances, their payment methods will uphold the most functionality and the securest methods for digital payments available globally.

