The European home entertainment and leisure robots market reached $495.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a two-digit CAGR over 2018-2025, owing to a rising adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in households across the region.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 41 figures, this 108-page report is based on a comprehensive research and analysis of the entire European market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe domestic entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe home-based entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the author's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Europe Hardware Market for Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Software Market for Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Services Market for Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Europe Robotic Toys Hobby Systems Market 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Education Research Robots Market 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Robotic Companion Pets Market 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

5.1 Market Overview by End-user

5.2 Europe Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Children 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Elderly People 2014-2025

5.4 Europe Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Guests/Clients 2014-2025

6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Russia

6.6 Italy

6.7 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

