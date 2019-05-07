Liver Function Tests Market Size to Gain Owing to Increasing Occurrence of Liver Diseases & Rising Technological Enhancement in Diagnostic Devices: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Global liver function tests market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Liver function tests (LFT) are the blood tests that are performed to detect liver-related disorders. It helps to treat the liver disease and measure the extent of liver damage. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of liver function tests market are the growing geriatric population, increasing occurrence of liver diseases, the rising use of enhanced technology, and the rise in alcohol intake. However, the high cost of tests may restrain overall market in the years to come. Liver function tests market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Product segmentation for liver function tests market comprise LD lactate dehydrogenase, alanine aminotransferase test, albumin, aspartate aminotransferase test, total bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase test, gamma GT test, and others. Application category comprises Disease Prevention, Disease Diagnose, Blood Routine Analysis, and others.

Liver function tests market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of liver function tests and estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the presence of highly equipped laboratories, technological enhancement in diagnostic devices and availability of facilities such as medical reimbursement and insurance. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second large region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The reason could be the developing healthcare infrastructure and the growing geriatric population. The key players of liver function tests market are Roche Diagnostics, Alpha Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Biobase Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ELITechGroup, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Horiba Medical, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Liver Function Tests in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Liver Function Tests market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Alpha Laboratories



Biobase Group



ELITechGroup



Horiba Medical.



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



Randox Laboratories Ltd



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Abbott Laboratories



Roche Diagnostics

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Alanine Aminotransferase Test



Aspartate Aminotransferase Test



Alkaline Phosphatase Test



Gamma GT Test



Total Bilirubin



Albumin



LD Lactate Dehydrogenase

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Liver Function Tests for each application, including

Disease Diagnose



Blood Routine Analysis



Disease Prevention



Others

