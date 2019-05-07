New Age Beverages Corporation Expands Búcha(R) Live Kombucha Nationally With 7-Eleven

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural beverage company, today announced the national expansion of its Búcha Live Kombucha brand at participating 7-Eleven stores.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Expansion into 7-Eleven stores represents New Age's first national presence in the convenience channel

stores represents New Age's first national presence in the convenience channel Developed exclusively for 7-Eleven, New Age's new three-pack is the company's first multi-pack launch and is being supported with national targeted media

Kombucha is the fastest-growing category of all non-alcoholic beverages, enjoying a 31.4 percent year-over-year sales increase in 2018 and household penetration growth of 20 percent, according to SPINS, a wellness-focused data technology company. U.S. retail sales reached $700 million in 2018. Búcha Live Kombucha is the only major brand to be shelf stable, and its 12-month shelf life is an industry first.

New Age's USDA certified organic Búcha Live Kombucha brand will be debuting its first every multipack as part of this launch, developed exclusively for 7-Eleven. The brand will be sold in unique three-packs at a suggested retail price of $5.99, nationally throughout the chain, and will be supported with extensive national and targeted media from New Age as part of the launch.

Jay Gregory Barrow, Head of Marketing at New Age commented, 'Consumers are rapidly gravitating to healthier alternatives. Búcha is a perfect entry point to healthier choices for them, especially compared to other Kombucha's that can have a more acquired taste. We see many retailers creating new, better-for-you sections and diversifying to provide new healthier options for their customers, and New Age is in an attractive position to benefit from these retailer shifts.'

About 7-Eleven, Inc.



7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to 'live healthy'. The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, 'NHANCED and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagebev.us, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.nhancedcbd.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

