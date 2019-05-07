New appointments to strengthen the FINEOS Board in support of market expansion and company growth

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group, voluntary and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, today announced that Ms Anne O'Driscoll and Dr Martin Fahy have joined the FINEOS Board as Non-Executive Directors.

l-r Anne O'Driscoll, Martin Fahy, Michael Kelly, Peter Le Beau, Gilles Biscay, Tom Wall (Photo: Business Wire)

Anne is a chartered accountant and is on the boards of Comminsure insurance, Steadfast Group Limited and Infomedia Limited, as well as MDA National Pty Limited. Anne began her career with PwC in London. She moved to Sydney, Australia, with PwC and then in 1992 she joined IAG insurance, one of Australia's largest insurers. Following 13 years with IAG Anne moved to Genworth Australia, as CFO. She is well known within the Australian insurance market and has an exemplary track record as a company director.

Martin is currently the CEO of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA). He was previously a partner at KPMG, where he worked with clients across financial services and other sectors to drive transformational change. From 2007 to 2011, Martin was CEO at the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA). Prior to FINSIA, he led strategy and development for the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) in Asia Pacific. Martin holds a PhD from the National University of Ireland, is a former senior Fulbright scholar and has extensive research and policy experience from his time as an academic. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Technology Sydney, where he is also Chair of the Centre for Management and Organisational Studies (CMOS) Advisory Board.

Dr Fahy will be the keynote presenter at the FINEOS APAC Summit, which will be taking place in Sydney on May 23. We are looking forward to his presentation entitled "The Changing Insurance Landscape: Delivering Flawless Execution and Transformation in an Increasingly Regulated World."

"We are delighted that Anne and Martin have agreed to serve as FINEOS directors and look forward to benefitting from their judgment and insight. Their experience across financial services and IT transformation will add a valuable perspective to our Board" said Peter le Beau, Chairman of the FINEOS Board.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS has over 50 life, accident and health insurance customers globally; including 7 of the top ten carriers in the US and 4 of the top 5 carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides full end to end core claims, billing and policy administration for group, voluntary and individual business across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

