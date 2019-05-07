Well Intervention Market to be Driven by Rising Attention on Renewable Energy and Revitalization of Aging Wells Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Global Well Intervention Market is anticipated to reach USD 17.76 billion by 2025. Well Interventions are used to avoid unexpected glitches in oil and gas wells. They securely clean and remove debris from preserved streams. Also, they perform harmless and operative plug and render abandonment at the end of the well's commercial life.

The factors that propel the growth of the Well Intervention industry include revitalization of aging fields/wells and surge in oil & gas industry, upsurge in global energy demand, growing attention on renewable energy. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the development of the market include stringent management regulations on E&P (exploration & production) activity. Well Intervention Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Well Intervention industry may be explored by service type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by service type as Re-Perforation, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Stimulation, Logging & Bottom Hole Survey, Zonal Isolation, Remedial Cementing, Sand Control Services, Fishing, Artificial Lift, etc. The "Logging And Bottom hole" segment led the Well Intervention Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to shale gas production and revolution of oil & gas from shale investments in the country, development in the emerging nations of the region, such as India and China, due to surge in oil & gas manufacturing actions in these nations and increase in energy demand.

Browse 122 page research report with TOC on "Global Well Intervention Market"

The key applications that could be explored in the market include Off shore and onshore. The "Onshore" segment led the Well Intervention industry and accounted for 65.5% of the total market revenue in 2016 owing to renewal of aging onshore well/field. North America accounted for the major share of the Well Intervention Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increase in exploitation of unconventional reserves, quest for finding potential untapped oil and gas investments, growing offshore drilling activities in the Gulf of Mexico, and ongoing shale gas revolution.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Well Intervention industry comprise Deepwell AS,HELIX ESG, Schlumberger Limited, GE, Oceaneering International, Inc., Halliburton, Hunting Energy Services, Expro Group, Weatherford International Plc., and National Oilwell Varco. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segment:

Well Intervention Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Logging & Bottom Hole Survey



Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair



Stimulation



Remedial Cementing



Zonal Isolation



Sand Control Services



Artificial Lift



Fishing



Re-Perforation



Others

Well Intervention Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Onshore



Offshore

Well Intervention Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



UK





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





Algeria





South Africa

