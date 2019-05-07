Rubber Glove Market to Witness Steady Growth Based on Rising Awareness About Basic Hygiene and Infection Control by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rubber glove market is set to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period attributed to its increasing demand across several industrial applications. Rubber gloves are being used for several industrial and household purposes. It protects the hands and fingers from abrasive chemicals, heat, contamination, etc. Improving global economy, along with the growing need for cleanliness and hygiene is driving the market growth. The use of rubber gloves has gained prominence in the medical field since the outbreak of HIVs in the early 1980s. Healthcare professionals across the globe in an attempt to implement enhanced safety measures and sterilized patient care reforms, are focusing on the awareness of rubber gloves. All these factors are majorly contributing to the global rubber glove market development. Based on product type, rubber glove market has been segmented into Nitrile Gloves, Natural Rubber Gloves, and Others. By type, the rubber gloves market has been split into household, food, healthcare, industrial, and others. Nitrile rubber gloves are accounted for its features such as puncture and chemical resistance, its ability to prohibit the inhibition of pollen allergy, and its widespread application in surgeries, laboratory examination, and cleanroom use. Attributed to its safety and reliability, nitrile rubber gloves hold a major chunk of the global rubber glove market.

The comprehensive overview of the rubber glove market has identified North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific as the key regions. North America and Europe are currently leading due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and their adoption of advanced automation machinery. Also, the developing economies of the Middle East & Africa are demonstrating steady growth due to the growing awareness about basic hygiene and infection control. Thailand and Malaysia are among the top manufacturers of rubber gloves as they are the largest producers of natural rubber in the global market space. Japan has registered a significant producer of synthetic rubber and is a chief exporter due to its high quality glove standards.

The rubber glove market is dominated by the international players due to their high investments in merger and acquisition activities, R&D, patents, high brand value, and minimization of other operational costs, etc. Some of the prominent players operating in this global market space include Tianjiao Nanyang, Top Glove, Supermax, Kossan, Sempermed, Hartalega, YTY Group, Riverstone, Tan Sin Lian, Rubbercare, DPL, Ansell, Kanam Latex, Yuyuan, Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries, Dayu, Haojie, Xingyu, Suzhou Colour-way, Hongyu, Dengsheng, and Baimei among others.YTY Group is a pioneer in the field of medical services and has emerged as a leading supplier of rubber gloves.

The organization has incorporated automation and several other propitiatory technologies to meet all world-class industry leading standards of consistency, efficiency and quality. Non-sterile Powder Free Chlorinated Latex Examination Gloves, Non-sterile Powder Free Polymer Coated Latex Examination Gloves and Non-sterile Powder Free Nitrile Examination Gloves are some of the superior products launched by YTY Group, which is extensively used to conduct therapeutic and diagnostic operations, surgeries, cross contamination protection, etc. Global Market for rubber glove to 2023 offers detailed coverage of rubber glove industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading rubber glove producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the rubber glove.

