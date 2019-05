Nabaltec posted record revenues and EBIT in FY18, despite the US facility being out of operation for most of the year. This reflects a shift to high-margin products, including reactive alumina and boehmite used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. Management expects stronger revenue growth in FY19 as US capacity comes on line, with a sustained shift to higher-margin product supporting margin expansion.

