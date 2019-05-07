Nurse Call Systems Market to Attain a Value of US$2,665.98 Million by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced medical need enhances the demand for nurse call system across the world, which in turn drives the global nurse call systems market. Investment in healthcare needs by patients and their immediate families provides a grip over the nurse call systems market. The global nurse call systems market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Also, it is expected to reach an estimated valuation of US$2, 665.98 mn by the end of forecast period.

In terms of Geography, North America is expected to dominate the global nurse system market due to its rising geriatric population in the region. Simultaneously, Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher growth in the region due to increased demand for safe and secure wired nurse call solutions. Nurse call systems market is segmented in to intercoms, audio/video system, digital, mobile system, and IP system. However, IP system is expected to register a highest growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand of Diseases to Bolster Demand

Rising number of diseases paralysis, immobility due to surgeries, and other acute diseases creates a demand for nurse call system. Rise in disposable income and health care expenses drives the global nurse system market to strengthen during the forecast period. Additionally, geriatric population and availability of medical insurance to cover the expenses pushes the global nurse call systems market.

Moreover, wireless connectivity in communication is growing at a rapid rate. Improved and innovative technology also acts as a catalyst in the expansion of the global nurse call systems market. With the availability of advanced technology, improved products such as inter connecting nurse call system with mobile phones and nurse station in the hospitals contributes to the expansion of nurse call systems market. Thus, the global nurse call systems market is expected to witness a staggering growth during the forecast period.

Hospitals & Old age Homes to Strengthen Market

Large demand comes from multi-specialty hospitals due to rising number of patients seeking in house treatments. This calls for integration of sophisticated solutions keeping patient's need and care into consideration. Rising number of emergency cases also fuels the market for nurse call systems. Due to rise in the number of aging population, there's a high demand for old age homes or assisted living to cater to their medical needs. Off late, the number of old age homes or assisted living care providers are increasing This creates an increased demand for the nurse call system pushing the global nurse call systems market to stellar growth during the forecast period.

A Transparency Market Research (TMR) report elucidates on competitive market in the global nurse call market. Some prominent players in the market are Azure Healthcare Ltd., Ascom Holding AG, Jeron Electronic System, Inc., Hill -Rom Holdings, Inc., and Tek Tone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc. The global nurse call systems market is highly competitive. These companies are under cut throat competition and in a race to outdo each other. They are adopting different strategies to introduce improved products at a better price. They are expected entire into partnerships and acquisition to enhance their position the global market. These companies are investing in technology for innovative products to gain over the competitive edge in the global nurse call system.

The above review is based on a TMR report, titled," Nurse Call Systems Market (Equipment - Nurse Call Intercoms, Basic Audio/Visual Nurse Call Systems, Digital Nurse Call Systems, IP-based Nurse Call Systems, and Nurse Call Mobile Systems; Communication Technology - Wireless Communication and Wired Communication; End-user: Hospitals, Assisted Living Centers, Nursing Homes, and Clinics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026"

