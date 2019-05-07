Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Presents Image-Guided Laser Immunotherapy System at 16th Annual Anglonordic Life Science Investor Conference

CEO Will Discuss New Products, Clinical Studies, and Industry Partners
LONDON, May 07, 2019to European investors at the Anglonordic Life Science Conferencein London this Thursday 09 May, 2019. Company CEO Lars-Erik Eriksson will discuss their new thermometry software product, new industry partnerships, and results for its imILT heat-induced cancer immunotherapyfor tumors.
"Our growing product portfolio and industry partnerships will enhance our market position for providing image guided laser ablation and imILT immunotherapy treatments," stated Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. "We're excited to participate in the medical and technological advancements taking place worldwide using minimally invasive, image-guided interventional MR procedures."
CLS Anglonordic Presentation - 09 May, 2019 - 14:30
Biotech Investment Room and Technology Room - CLS CEO Lars-Erik Eriksson presents the latest medical technologies and clinical studiesutilizing Image-Guided, precision laser ablation.
CLS Industry Partners Include:
Siemens Healthineers - CLS has licensed "Access-I" to integrate and interface CLS products with Siemens" Healthineers Magnetom Scanners.
Image Guided Therapy SA (IGT) - To co-develop a software product for viewing, measuring and controlling tissue temperatures during precision laser ablation procedures.
MRI Interventions - Distribution partner for North America. Developer of the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System for minimally invasive neurosurgery for the brain and spine. Will provide support for CLS platform with neurosurgery, spine, and prostate laser ablation.
About Anglonordic
Anglonordic is the only life science conference in the UK that is exclusively for European investors and R&D companies from the Nordics and the UK to connect with each other.
About Clinical Laserthermia Systems
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Berlin, Germany and Boston, MA, USA, is listed Nasdaq First North under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser:Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, Tel: +46 40 200 250, E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se.