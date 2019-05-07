Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Presents Image-Guided Laser Immunotherapy System at 16th Annual Anglonordic Life Science Investor Conference

CEO Will Discuss New Products, Clinical Studies, and Industry Partners

LONDON, May 07, 2019to European investors at the Anglonordic Life Science Conference in London this Thursday 09 May, 2019. Company CEO Lars-Erik Eriksson will discuss their new thermometry software product, new industry partnerships, and results for its imILT heat-induced cancer immunotherapy for tumors.

"Our growing product portfolio and industry partnerships will enhance our market position for providing image guided laser ablation and imILT immunotherapy treatments," stated Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. "We're excited to participate in the medical and technological advancements taking place worldwide using minimally invasive, image-guided interventional MR procedures."

CLS Anglonordic Presentation - 09 May, 2019 - 14:30

Biotech Investment Room and Technology Room - CLS CEO Lars-Erik Eriksson presents the latest medical technologies and clinical studies utilizing Image-Guided, precision laser ablation.

CLS Industry Partners Include:

Siemens Healthineers - CLS has licensed "Access-I" to integrate and interface CLS products with Siemens" Healthineers Magnetom Scanners.

Image Guided Therapy SA (IGT) - To co-develop a software product for viewing, measuring and controlling tissue temperatures during precision laser ablation procedures.

MRI Interventions - Distribution partner for North America. Developer of the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System for minimally invasive neurosurgery for the brain and spine. Will provide support for CLS platform with neurosurgery, spine, and prostate laser ablation.

About Anglonordic

Anglonordic is the only life science conference in the UK that is exclusively for European investors and R&D companies from the Nordics and the UK to connect with each other.