Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current transducers for demanding applications, today announced the DC200IF, a highly accurate, highly-stable 200A current transducer targeting system integration OEM applications, that is around 40% lower cost than competing models. This enables users to access Danisense's unique, double-core, balanced flux gate measurement technology, at a very affordable price/performance ratio.

The DC200IF boasts excellent linearity (6 ppm) with a maximum offset of 5ppm, equivalent to 1.5mA. The units provide DC and AC current metering with +/- 0.1 absolute accuracy up to 5kHz. Devices feature low noise and high immunity to EMC. DC200IF current transducers are compact and are supplied with four industry-standard 6.3 x 0.8mm Faston connections.

Comments Loic Moreau, Sales Marketing Director, Danisense A/S: "Danisense is pursuing a strategy of giving access to high accuracy current measurement to OEM power converter makers by offering our high performance 200A current transducer at a very affordable price: high accuracy has never been so accessible!"

The new, low cost DC200IF current transducers boost the performances of OEM power converters for medical, precise power supply, battery charger and accurate motor drives applications. Key applications include MRI equipment, power supplies for magnetic fields in particle accelerator and hadron therapy equipment, variable frequency drives, battery charger metering and monitoring.

DANISENSE: Precision Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company's founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest quality and have anextremely flat frequency response and outstanding DC stability.

