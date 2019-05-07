Theralase Technologies Inc.: Chinese Patent Office Issues Notice of Acceptance for Multiwavelength PhotoDynamic Therapy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated PhotoDynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce that the Chinese Patent Office has Issued a Notice of Acceptance for a patent application concerning Multiwavelength PhotoDynamic Therapy ("PDT") to the Company.

The patent entitled, "Apparatus and Method for Multiwavelength PhotoDynamic Therapy" validates the proprietary position of the Company and opens opportunities for the application of Theralase's PDT technology in an international market.

Kipton P. Lade, CEO - Device Division, Theralase stated, "Theralase continues to advance it's Anti-Cancer Therapy ("ACT") through optimization of the technology and protecting those advancements through a comprehensive intellectual property strategy. This new multiwavelength laser system is the latest addition to our technology platform, allowing the activation of PDCs at various wavelengths, sequentially or simultaneously, to destroy cancerous targets at correspondingly different tissue depths. Our long-term strategy is to commercialize the ACT technology to provide an alternative treatment option for patients inflicted with this deadly disease. The ability to provide personalized ACT treatment for cancer patients to destroy their cancer permanently and prevent its recurrence, all in a single treatment, remains at the forefront of our minds. China is the fourth largest medical device market in the world behind the USA, Japan and Germany and represents a new opportunity for Theralase and our expanding platform of technologies".

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions including with respect to the ability of the Company to: adequately fund, secure the requisite regulatory approvals to commence and successfully complete a Phase II NMIBC clinical study in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; including, without limitation, those listed in the filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

