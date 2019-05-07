Fenics Market Data partners with Symphony to distribute real-time IRS datasets

LONDON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenics Market Data ("Fenics MD"), a division of Fenics Software Limited, an entity within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or "the Company"), today announced it has partnered with Symphony, the leading secure team collaboration platform, to allow Symphony users to access live Fenics MD's data on the Symphony platform.

"Fenics MD is excited to partner with Symphony as it looks at new distribution channels to reach the ever expanding client community interested in viewing Venue and OTC financial market data," commented Matt Woodhams, senior managing director, Fenics MD.

Major financial institutions rely on Symphony's chat platform for secure, end-to-end encrypted communications every day. The Fenics MD application will provide unique access to a broad range of financial instruments, sourced from a combination of BGC's OTC Venues and Fenics MD analytics engines, enabling Symphony users to make trading and risk management decisions on a single platform.

Initially, this will comprise of interest rate swaps data. Fenics MD will continue to collaborate with Symphony to roll out further datasets in the second and third quarters of 2019.

"Symphony is building one of the most robust ecosystems of integrated data and applications in a single platform. The availability of real time OTC market data in Symphony is imperative for our community, and will help our customers make faster, more informed trade decisions," said Goutam Nadella, EVP of Client Solutions. "We look forward to supporting BGC in this effort with the launch of the Fenics MD application."

About Fenics Market Data

Fenics Market Data (Fenics MD) is a leading provider and generator of global financial and commodities market data. Fenics MD is a division within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) and is the exclusive distributor of data for the BGC group of companies, including BGC, GFI, RP Martin, MINT, Freedom, Amerex, Aurel BGC, Sunrise, BGC Liquidez and Perimeter Markets, as well as our flagship Fenics MD packages. Data is sourced directly from the global broking operations of BGC Partners and its subsidiaries, including electronic and voice broking, global pricing systems and analytics, with enhanced coverage through Fenics MD proprietary data packages.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

About Symphony

Symphony offers a secure team collaboration platform that transforms the way users communicate effectively and securely with a single workflow application. Forging a new path in the industry, Symphony is designed to help individuals, teams and organizations of all sizes improve productivity, while meeting complex data security and regulatory compliance needs. Symphony was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Singapore, Sophia-Antipolis, Stockholm and Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.symphony.com and connect with Symphony on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

