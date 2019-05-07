Ulobby Raises New Round of Funding and Prepares for EU Roll Out

BRUSSELS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ulobby is announcing a new round of funding - the third in the lifetime of the startup.

"We are proud that we have succeeded in raising this round of funding, as it enables us to begin scaling the platform to other markets - beginning with Brussels. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Cullen International as a new investor in Ulobby. Their expertise in benchmarking policy, regulation and law across many sectors around the world, will open up many new possibilities and synergies between our two companies," says Anders Kopp Jensen, CEO and co- founder of Ulobby.

Ulobby was founded in 2016 by CTO Bertel Torp and CEO Anders Kopp Jensen and is a B2B SaaS-platform developed for Public Affairs and stakeholder relations management. The startup has offices in Copenhagen and Brussels.

"Ulobby has experienced extensive growth since the launch of the first version of the platform in November 2017. We now have clients in many different industries which proves that the demand for new tools for Public Affairs and stakeholder management is increasing drastically. Political risk is on the rise across Europe, and companies and organisations struggle to understand the new political winds and how they should react. This is also why we expect to launch a number of new features in 2019 and 2020, which will help our clients interpret, analyze and predict the political developments," says Anders Kopp Jensen.

Michael Bjørnlund will continue to serve as the chairman of the board. CEO of Cullen International, Jean Cullen, will join the board, which, besides the two founders, also consists of Jens Søndergaard from CAPNOVA.

About Ulobby

Ulobby (www.ulobby.eu) is a B2B SaaS-platform which provides all the tools needed to monitor issues and stakeholders, manage activities and gather political intelligence. The company has 15 employees and offices in Brussels and Copenhagen.

About Cullen International

Cullen International (www.cullen-international.com), is an independent provider of regulatory and competition law intelligence in the telecoms, media, digital economy and postal sectors - covering developments across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and North Africa. For over thirty years, the company's comprehensive, neutral and timely information has been trusted by industry and official institutions alike.