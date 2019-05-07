Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Worth $3.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Acoustic Materials Marketby Type (ABS, Fiberglass, PP, PU, PVC & Textile), Component (Arch Liner, Dash, Fender & Floor Insulator, Door, Head & Bonnet Liner, Engine Cover, Trunk Trim, Parcel Tray), ICE & EV, and Region - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is projected to grow to USD 3.5 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.79%. The introduction of enhanced comfort and safety features is driving the acoustic materials market at a global level. Also, government regulations pertaining to vehicle noise for passenger cars and commercial vehicles would compel OEMs to increase the use of acoustic materials, which would further drive the market for automotive acoustic materials.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Acoustic Materials Market"

109 - Tables

47 - Figures

164 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193996894

"Polyurethane and Polypropylene to be the largest segments, by material type."

Polyurethane and polypropylene are increasingly gaining importance in the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market. Polyurethane and polypropylene materials are thus projected to lead the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, by material type. According to secondary sources, polyurethane is porous and cracks when exposed to sunlight. Hence, it is used mostly in the interior of the vehicle and polypropylene has higher density and shock absorbing capacity, and therefore, it is used mostly for components in the exterior of the vehicle. The demand for nonwoven materials such as polyurethane and polypropylene is expected to increase in the future because of several benefits such as reduced weight, versatility, better sound absorption, improved aesthetics, and cost-effective features which are lagging in conventional materials.

"Interior to be the fastest growing market for automotive acoustic materials, by application."

The interior cabin is one of the important applications that ultimately defines vehicle comfort. The noise coming from the powertrain system and other sources such as wind, road, and tires are the primary concerns for vehicle manufacturers. OEMs, component manufacturers, and material providers are jointly working to develop improved cabin interiors with better acoustical aspects. Various developments with respect to vehicle designs have been undertaken by OEMs. The components that absorb the unwanted sound from vehicles are headliner, floor insulators, inner dash, and door trim. Additionally, the cabin rear trim is also used in the interior application in light and heavy commercial vehicles.

The interior cabin has the fastest growing demand for acoustic materials across all types of vehicle categories owing to the large area of components such as headliners and floor insulator. According to MarketsandMarkets Analysis, the requirement of materials ranges from approximately 3.5-5 m2 for these two components. Also, the inner dash along the dashboard acts as a critical component to prevent the noise from the engine compartment. Thus, the usage of acoustic materials such as polypropylene, polyurethane, and fiberglass provides excellent noise protection in the interior cabin.

"Asia Oceania to be the largest market for automotive acoustic materials, followed by Europe."

The Asia Oceania region has emerged as the largest market for acoustic materials. Asia Oceania accounted for the largest global vehicle production in 2018. The region is estimated to be the largest market for automotive acoustic materials, by volume as well as value. The huge vehicle production in the region offers a tremendous growth opportunity for the acoustic materials market. China is the largest producer of vehicles in the region. Favorable investment policies coupled with the availability of cheap labor have made Asia Oceania an ideal market for automotive OEMs and acoustic material manufacturers and suppliers. The region has a higher growth potential than matured markets such as North America and Europe.

Europe is the second largest market for passenger cars, particularly for premium cars (C segment and above). The sale of premium cars is projected to show linear growth during the forecast period, thereby increasing the demand for acoustic materials in Europe.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193996894

The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players as well. The key players in the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market are Dow Chemical (US), BASF (Germany), 3M (US), Covestro (Germany), Henkel (Germany), LyondellBasell (US) and Sumitomo Riko (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

By Material (Metal, Composite, Rubber, and Plastic), Application, Component (Frame, Engine-Exhaust, Wheel, Door, Hood & Trunk Lid, Seat, Instrument Panel, Bumper-Fender), Vehicle Type

PLASTIC MATERIALS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

By Type (PP, PE, ABS, PU, PVC, PA, PC, PVB & Other Engineering Plastics), Application (Interior, Exterior, Lighting/Electric Wiring & Under the hood), Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV, & ICE), & Region

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/acoustic-material-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg