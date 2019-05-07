Unna Boot Market to be Worth US$144.6 Million by 2026, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unna boot market is expected to reach US$144.6 mn in 2026. The market was evaluated at US$ 90 mn in 2017. The market is expected to expand at a healthy 5.0% CAGR during 2018-2026. The growing elderly population is expected to drive tremendous growth in the global unna boot market in the near future.

Among different regions, North America is expected to register the highest total revenues in the near future. The market is expected to grow at 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising elderly population, advanced healthcare facilities, and improvement in reimbursement mechanisms are expected to drive growth in the market. Additionally, the unna boot market is expected to register the highest CAGR, i.e 5.9% in Asia Pacific. Large population and growing public and private investments in healthcare facilities are expected to drive growth.

Venous Leg Ulcer Patient Cases to Drive Highest Growth in the Unna Boot Market

Application wise, the global unna boot market is divided in lymphedema, venous leg ulcers, eczema, and others. Among these, the venous leg ulcer segment is projected to result in the highest growth during 2018-2026. Venous ulcers are stasis which adversely impact the blood movement in the body. Risk factors for venous ulcers like obesity, smoking, diabetes are on the rise. Additionally, the venous cancers also affects women more than men. Hence, targeted group diagnosis and assessment during critical conditions such as pregnancies also results in considerable growth for the unna boot market. Moreover, the elderly population is rising around the world. Growing elderly population, growing sedentary habits, and lifestyle problems such as obesity are expected to drive considerable growth for the unna boot market in the near future.

Zinc Oxide Create New Opportunities in the Global Unna Boot Market

Zinc oxide bandages held a large share of the global unna boot market in 2017. The segment is expected to capture over 80% market share in the near future. Additionally, it is expected to grow at a healthy 5.3% CAGR in the near future. Zinc oxide bandages offer several advantages over their competitions. These bandages offer multi-component, multi-layer, high-pressure, and stiff offerings. Due to these qualities, the segment is expected to reach US$116 mn in 2026.

Additionally, growing cases of sports and burn injuries are also expected to drive considerable growth for the global unna boot market in the near future.

The global unna boot market is expected to face various challenges and opportunities in the near future. Public entities like NHS have tried a geko system for the treatment of viscous ulcer treatment. The device proved to be extremely effective during experimentation and also promises to overcome conventional challenges such as limited mobility of patients. On the other hand, major players in the global unna boot market are experimenting with electrical impulse technology to monitor and inject a standard rotation of blood flow. These innovations can prove to be lucrative opportunities in the unna boot market.

The global unna boot market depicts a fragmented and competitive landscape. The market expected to undergo a major transformation in the near future, as many small players drive competition higher, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market is also witnessing growing innovation from large players. Some key large players in the global unna boot market include American Medicals, Medline Industries, Inc., BSN Medical, Cardinal Health, Andover Health, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., and GF HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, Inc.

Information provided in this review is obtained from a TMR report, titled, "Unna Boot Market (Raw Material - Zinc Oxide, Zinc, Calamine; Application - Venous Leg Ulcers, Lymphedema, Eczema) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

